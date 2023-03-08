KEARNEY — Daniel May avoids the term “art” when he talks about his work.

“I try to make it as amusing as possible so that people will be able to smile,” he said during a reception for his show. “But at the same time, it’s supposed to provoke you. It’s supposed to make you think, ‘What was he thinking about this?’ That’s the reason why I have explanations about a lot of the work that I create in my visual expressions. I never call them art because I think ‘art’ is rarefied air and you have to rise to a certain level in order for it to be art.”

Even with decades of experience creating his visual expressions, May doesn’t believe his work rises to the level of ‘art.’

“I wrote a book that talks about what you have to do to rise to that level,” he said. “One of the things I talk about is novelty, craftsmanship, intellectual stimulus, contrast and desire. In order to hit all of those buttons, you’ve really got to be thinking about what you’re doing.”

“Karnival of Kalamities,” an exhibit of May’s work, continues to be on display at the Walker Art Gallery in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus through April 6. The show highlights May’s 34 years of design and exhibition work. The professor of visual communication and design at UNK uses the term “Castigat Riodendo Mores,” Latin for “one who corrects customs by laughing at them,” to summarize his work.

Proof that life is a bit absurd What: “Karnival of Kalamities” an exhibit of work by Daniel May. When: On display through April 6. Where: Walker Art Gallery, Fine Arts Building at 905 W. 25th St., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission: Free. Contact: 308-865-8353; UNK.edu.

In terms of the aspects of visual art, May believes that novelty, craftsmanship, intellectual stimulus, contrast and desire interact as a rubric with one portion superseding the others when necessary.

“If the work is good or excellent, it doesn’t make any difference how it balances out,” May noted. “It’s just saying, oh, well, in terms of novelty it’s good because I’ve never seen anything like this before. Because art has never really been defined, students and the general public don’t know how to react to certain things. What I’m trying to offer is a blueprint so they can go and see modern art and truly appreciate it. I think we rely too much on critics and expert opinion, and we don’t sit and analyze what it is.”

With a background in the elements of art, a patron can make a judgment if the work amuses or offends.

“Art has always been about communicating,” May said. “When people tell you that art is about truth and beauty, it’s not. Artists don’t care about truth and beauty. They care about communicating, about giving you a message. I tell my students that modern art is the only area where it slightly deviates from that, but it still is communicating – but it’s communicating in a different way.”

When May studied art as a student, he felt frustrated that so many of the things he saw in galleries required written explanations.

“It’d be nice if they would just give a little synopsis of where you were and what you were trying to do and what experiment you were doing,” he said. “And then it’s like, 'Oh, I get it.'”

Prior to his career in art, May studied at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He spent years driving a truck, working as a steel laborer, employed as a hospital janitor, dockworker, autoworker, electrician and a day laborer. In harder times May sold meat door to door. He lived on the streets of New York City before completing his advanced degree in graphic design.

“I finally went out to New York City because that’s where they told me, when I was a kid, that I should go for art,” May said. “And I starved. People were generally helpful, but I starved. And finally someone said, ‘You should go west because we don’t know where to put your stuff.’ They said I should go west because I would have a better chance of getting work.”

He moved to Chicago where May worked as an illustrator and designer creating images for the concert tours of Eric Clapton, Queen and REM. After that job ended — he got fired after making several brutally honest comments about the management of the company where he worked — May moved to San Francisco.

He began to consider teaching as a way to help students prepare for the realities of life as an artist.

“Karnival of Kalamities” features illustrations, merchandise, posters, prints, paintings and videos. It explores narrative forms filled with symbolic, psychological and behavioral triggers. May arrived at these triggers through evolutionary psychological research on color, composition and form.

And fun.

His work centers on a desire to acknowledge the absurdities of daily, modern living with more than a dash of satire.

“Someone once asked me for my artist’s statement,” May said. “I always hate artist’s statements. And I finally said, ‘I’m an angry old man.’ The anger is what drives me. When I see something on the news or in the newspaper that stirs me up, that’s what drives me. The satire is there because it’s driven by my, well, I shouldn’t say ‘justifiable anger’ because other people would think, hey, that’s not justifiable – but it is.”