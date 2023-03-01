KEARNEY – “I don’t want dance to feel scary or unmanageable,” said Noelle Bohaty. “I want everybody to be able to come whether they are 5 or 50 or 100 years old. I think there is something for everyone, not just in the genres that are more entertainment-based like jazz or hip hop. Ballet and modern still have very accessible themes and speak to your moving parts as a human.”

Bohaty trusts the audiences of Kearney.

“I want people to feel comfortable coming into the space – and feel welcomed,” she said. “I want them to know that they have the knowledge they need, already in their bones, to enjoy this concert.”

The Department of Fine Arts will present “embodied,” a dance concert, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Miriam Drake Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission to the performance is $10.

Embody the music What: “embodied,” a dance concert featuring performances by University of Nebraska at Kearney students. When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Where: Miriam Drake Theatre, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission: $10 general; $5 students 18 and younger; free to UNK students with ID. Tickets can be purchased 12:30 to 5 p.m. weekdays at the UNK Theatre Box Office or one hour prior to each performance. For reservations, contact the box office at 308-865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.

Presenting a dance performance in a traditional theater setting creates some challenges for Bohaty.

“I think there’s always a little bit of a challenge with a proscenium stage in that it’s already set up to be so separate from the audience,” she said. “The audience sits in one area, and the performers are up on the stage. My interest is always, ‘How can we bridge that fourth wall, or how can we interact with the audience or at least come into their space a little bit?’ And this concert does that very well.”

The performance includes a live collaborative accompanist, Mirim Kim, who helps bridge the two spaces.

“And we also have a couple of pieces that straight up break that fourth wall and come on into the space to be with the audience for some brief moments,” Bohaty said.

The evening-length concert features 25 students performing in 11 pieces. The solo pieces will rotate, so each performance will be slightly different.

The concert also includes a piece by guest choreographer Vivian Kim, currently based in Colorado.

While dance is not offered as a major area of study at UNK, students can still receive a strong foundation in the art.

“The great thing about these students and the program is that they are getting the same content as a major in dance,” she said. “There are enough courses they could take that would cover what a major program would cover – from history to pedagogy to an opportunity to teach to four levels of technique in modern, jazz, ballet and two levels in tap. If a student wanted to, and was interested, they could devote a good amount of time to the study of dance.”

Bohaty believes that studying of dance also builds other skills.

“I think there are amazing things to be learned from studying dance, not just for the field of dance,” she said. “Sometimes they’re called ‘soft skills,’ which is not my favorite term for them. But the artist’s heart, or collaborator's heart, is good in any field. We know how to communicate our goals. We also know how to collaborate and find workable solutions. We know how to work as a team.”

Artists generally understand the importance of including each member of a team, along with flexibility and adaptability.

“I think COVID has taught us a lot in terms of understudying or if a student was out and couldn’t perform that night,” Bohaty said. “We learned how to keep the show going, supporting the individual as well as the group.”

For the first time in three years, a regional dance conference hosted by the American College Dance Conference Association will be held in person. Bohaty plans to bring several dance pieces to the regional conference at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to be adjudicated against other dance programs in the region.

“Our students really do hold their own, which is pretty impressive considering the volume of the other pieces,” she said. “Over the course of three days we see 80 pieces of dance. And the students are taking classes all day long. We start at 8 a.m., they take five or six classes, shove a little food down and then we go see a concert.”

For audience members, Bohaty said they only need to possess an open mind and an appreciation of effort and hard work.

“Even beyond the technique, the art of the dance and the music, it’s just the passion that students have for performing and dancing,” she said. “And for that, I don’t think you need any background in dance to appreciate it.”