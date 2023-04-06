KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney music students Steven Koehn and Connor Morrison both know the limits of a snare drum.

“With percussion, it’s more visually exciting than going to see a concert of any other instrument because it’s more active,” Morrison said. “We’re moving a lot more. We both play multiple instruments because no one wants to hear an hour of snare drum. Not even I want to hear an hour of that.”

Koehn and Morrison will perform their senior percussion recital at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Fine Arts Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission to the performance is free.

Koehn and Morrison will demonstrate their skills on a variety of percussion instruments, alternating performances. The Kearney Area Percussion Ensemble will join Koehn and Morrison for a final piece at the end of the concert with Morrison directing.

“This concert is kind of a representation of everything we’ve learned throughout our four years of college,” Koehn said. “For both of us, this is our senior recital.”

As percussion students, Koehn and Morrison spent their first three years studying snare drum, marimba and timpani.

This senior recital allows them to show how much they have progressed in their chosen field.

Morrison talked about his desire to learn about music.

“In high school I did a lot of sports,” he said. “And when I got to college, I chose music. It’s something I love doing, and it lets me express myself more than anything else in the world. So I want to show people that this is what I’ve been up to, learning how to do all these crazy things on percussion.”

When Morrison first started learning about the marimba, he worked with only two mallets. Now he can perform with two mallets in each hand.

“Coming into college, I didn’t even know how to play the marimba with two mallets,” he said. “And now I’m playing it with four, and controlling each of the mallets independently. This concert shows how skillful we are, and it also lets people enjoy a concert of music.”

Koehn, who also performs in the band Wild Roses, acknowledges the role of percussion in popular music.

“As a percussionist, time keeping is definitely one of the main factors in a band,” he said. “For me, I got my time keeping ability beat into me while playing a drum set and while in a marching band. Yes, we keep time, but it’s more than just hitting a surface and making a loud noise. You can be musical and artful.”

A percussion concert allows drummers to step into the spotlight.

“What’s cool about a concert with just percussion is that we’re usually in the back,” Koehn said. “Yeah, we can get heard, but usually no one sees us, and if we’re playing in a quiet spot, no one really knows about us. In a percussion concert, it’s just us there. It shows that we can be musical.”

Morrison offered a simple definition of a percussionist: “You hit things musically.”

“In Gustav Holst’s 'Second Suit in F,' there’s an anvil part in the third movement,” he said. “You hit two pieces of metal together — and it’s loud. Everyone just thinks that percussionists are just time keepers of the band, they never get the melody. But this gives us the opportunity to say, hey, we can be musical, too.”

Koehn and Morrison started preparing for their concert last semester.

“You don’t put on a concert in one semester,” Morrison said. “A lot of my pieces are over five minutes long. Most of them are memorized. We don’t have the luxury of being able to look at a music stand because we have to look down and see what we’re doing. A five-octave marimba is at least eight feet long.”

For Koehn, preparing for a solo percussion concert takes a different skill set than playing with a band at a bar.

“I used to think that there wasn’t that much difference,” he said. “As I’ve been preparing for this senior recital, I don’t have the luxury of having three other people up there with me to back me up if I do something stupid. Knowing all eyes are on you, and watching every move you make, it’s made me be more expressive.”

Several of Koehn’s pieces quickly change dynamic contrasts.

“During my time in college I learned to express emotion through just my hands,” he said.

Morrison described the amount of time both of the students spent preparing for the senior recital.

“Steve and I have put in countless hours of practice,” he said. “This semester I have basically lived in the Fine Arts Building. I’m there for hours upon hours of the day — either in class or the practice room. We have put in the work to the point where we are now able to have fun with it.”