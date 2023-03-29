KEARNEY — When violist Carrie Frey plays music with the two other members of Chartreuse, it transports her away from her everyday life.

“I think being grounded in what you’re doing is the escape from everyday entrapments,” she said in a phone interview from New York City. “Music has a way of expanding time. When you’re really focused on the sound — and communicating within your group — I think that’s a pretty cool experience. Hopefully when we’re in that state of communication, it’s perceptible to our audiences.”

Frey, along with violinist Myra Hinrichs and cellist Helen Newby, perform new music, a genre that generally deals with contemporary composers willing to explore new areas of classical music.

“I wouldn’t say we lift up off the ground or anything like that, but there are some special moments, for sure,” she joked.

Open your ears to something new What: UNK New Music Festival. When: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Where: Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission: Free. Contact: 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. 7:30 p.m. Friday concert: ■ “syn” – Robert McClure. ■ “What Remains” – Janaeha Dinkel. ■ “When Love Prevails, Fear Departs” – Michael Stephens. ■ “Those Who Watch” – Gunter Gaupp. ■ “Solace” – Devin Wolcott. ■ “If the Ocean Had Wings” – Wenbin Lyu. ■ “Evidence of Signs” – Allen Anderson. ■ “Lo” – Dylan Findley. 11 a.m. Saturday concert: ■ “Come Along!” – Zachary Ritter. ■ “Luminous Beings” – Darleen Mitchell. ■ “Incoherent” – Frida De la Sota. ■ “16 Adventures” – Moriah Johnson. ■ “… the land that happened inside us …” – Tim Reed. ■ “fuse II” – Chin Tang Chan. 4 p.m. Saturday concert: ■ “Junkyard Construction: Why Stop the Swing?” – Luis Quintana. ■ “Duo for Two Types of Wind” – Sofia Rocha. ■ “Subsong” – Caroline Miller. ■ “Incantation” – Stephen Lilly. ■ “Lösgöra” – Jon Fielder. ■ “Sigil II” – Monte Taylor.

The members of Chartreuse will headline the UNK New Music Festival in a series of four concerts on Friday and Saturday at the Fine Arts Recital Hall on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission to all the performances is free. Various musicians will perform in the first three concerts, and Chartreuse will perform in the final concert of the festival at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Many of the composers, from a national call for new works, featured in the first three concerts often attend the performances.

Chartreuse’s performance will include a piece by Maria Kaoutzani that incorporates video work and singing.

“It’s a very beautiful piece,” Frey said. “There are a lot of interesting sounds and a lot of variety in the program. I think people should come expecting to hear a wide range of what the music scene has to offer right now.”

Frey said the group enjoys being part of the process of creating new music.

“Everybody says that, but it’s true,” she said about musicians that perform new music. “Normally you’re playing a piece and it’s already established. The only way you have to communicate with the composer is through the score. But here we get a score and we can say, ‘Hey, why did you do it this way?’ We can send a recording to the composer and often times we get a score back that reflects the way we played it and the things the composer heard.”

The changes in the music happen in real time.

“The performance isn’t the end,” Frey said. “The first performance is just the start of the collaborative process. You’re going to continue to refine the piece so that people who play in the future are going to have a reference point. It’s fun to be the first performers because we’re getting to be the ones that have the most interaction with the composer, and we’re really making sure that the piece is customized for our instruments, that it will make sense.”

The trio formed in 2011. Frey and Newby live in New York City, and Hinrichs lives in San Diego.

“Part of the reason that Helen and I live in New York is because there is a large amount of contemporary music happening here,” Frey said. “I’m also a member of a string quartet where we all compose for the group. We’re doing a lot of composer/performer stuff. It’s fun to see it from both ends — to be the one who is workshopping the music, but also be someone who is writing music for other groups to play. You get a view of the entire process.”

While some audience members might not be familiar with contemporary music, Frey said audiences only need to bring “some ears and their attention” to enjoy the music.

After more than a decade of performing together, Frey said she feels a certain sense of intuitive communication with the other members of the trio.

“When playing in an ensemble, you have to be compassionate, keep your ears open — and be nice,” she said. “The reason we’ve been doing this for so long is that we have a shorthand for how we work together. You get to know how someone moves and how they breathe and what a certain motion means. There’s a certain comfort level where we know that we can trust each other. Whatever someone is doing, that’s what they need to be doing.”