'Unexpected happy accidents': Misty Scheibel's art on display at Minden Opera House

MINDEN — Misty Scheibel paints to relieve stress.

“I listen to ‘80s country music when I paint,” she said. “It takes me back to my childhood. When my mom cleaned house, she would put on the 8-track and listen to Alabama, Waylon Jennings and all those musicians. That’s what I paint to. I don’t know why. And that’s the only time I really listen to it. It’s just my escape.”

Scheibel, who lives outside of Campbell on a farm, describes herself as a self-taught artist. In her artist statement, she talks about three things that influence her artwork.

Experience it yourself What: “Misty Scheibel Acrylics” When: on display through Dec. 31 Where: Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden Admission: Free Contact: 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com.

“I love movement,” she writes. “Movement, color, and fluidity are all important aspects of my works. I create by manipulating the canvas causing unexpected happy accidents that pull you in deeper to take a closer look. As with all fluid painting techniques, there is a lack of control and a true sense of letting go.”

An exhibit of her work, “Misty Scheibel Acrylics,” continues to be on display through Dec. 31 at the Minden Opera House in Minden. Admission to the exhibit is free.

Scheibel creates images using a fluid painting technique employing acrylic. She writes that the nature of her process allows for abstract images with accidental and unexpected connections. Misty formalizes the coincidental and emphasizes the conscious process of composition that is behind her seemingly random works. The artist creates pieces that lure viewers in, leading them around and around in circles while they form their own interpretation of her works.

Color plays an important part in her work.

“I’m a very ‘blue’ person, as you can tell,” Scheibel said while looking at her pieces in the gallery. “I’m very drawn to blue. I’m not sure why, but it seems to be my color of choice.”

The artist dilutes her paint until it has a honey-like consistency. She then uses compressed air, straws, gravity and sticks to move and push the paint around until she likes what she sees. With some pieces, she applies masking tape to the interesting part of the grain of the wood and then paints the rest.

“After it dries, I put resin over it, remove the tape and say a few prayers that the paint didn’t bleed through,” Scheibel said. “After that, I put another top coat of resin on it. It’s all about the movement of the paint, how I can get the different effects. It’s like trying to control the uncontrollable. With fluid paint it just does whatever it wants to do.”

She also learned about the consistency of the paint, how the white paint rises above the colored portions.

“I laid down the white paint first and then added the colored paint,” she said. “The colored paint is heavier than the white paint, so the white paint will seep up and the colored paint will seep down.”

From trial and error, Scheibel learned how to control the effects of her images, always factoring in the element of chance.

“There is a little bit of science to it,” she said. “If you don’t get your mixture of paints right, you’ll end up with mud. I’ve been doing this for seven years. I have canvases that just don’t work. To a certain degree you learn what consistencies work, but a lot of it is chance. A lot of it is knowing which colors will work together.”

In addition to the attraction of the colors and fluidity of the images, Scheibel acknowledges how easy it all looks.

“I hear a lot of people say, ‘Oh, I could go home and do this,” she laughed. “And then they come back and say, ‘Well, this is a lot harder than it looks. We’ve wasted a lot of paint.’ I’ve gotten better at this. I know exactly how much I need, so I don’t waste much anymore.”