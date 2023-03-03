KEARNEY – Performing music that features a soloist puts unique demands on an orchestra – and its conductor.

“Accompanying a soloist is difficult because you want the soloist to feel free to be expressive,” said Alison Gaines, director and conductor of the Kearney Symphony Orchestra. “You’ve got to anticipate that and translate it to the musicians so they stay right with the soloist. Accompanying a soloist is the hardest thing in conducting.”

The majority of pieces on the program for the next performance of the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, “Traveling the Americas,” includes soloists. The orchestra took the name of the program from the location of the composers.

“Other than the piece by Alexander Glazunov, everything else is by someone from North or South America,” Gaines said.

Kearney Symphony Orchestra, celebrating its 117th season, will present “Traveling the Americas” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fine Arts Recital Hall on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission is $13.

David Nabb, professor of music at UNK, will lead a pre-concert discussion about the concert and the performances in the Band Room in the Fine Arts Building. Admission to the discussion is free.

Grab your passport What: “Traveling the Americas,” a concert by Kearney Symphony Orchestra. When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission: $13 general; $5 ages 10-18; free to UNK students with ID. Contact: 308-865-8618; UNK.edu.

The program includes:

“Oblivion” by Astor Piazzolla, with oboe soloist Heidi Farrell.

Aria “So Little There” by Libby Larsen from the opera “Eric Hermanson’s Soul” based on a story by Willa Cather, with vocal soloist and UNK alumnus Elizabeth Peters.

“Danzon No. 2” by Arturo Marquez.

“Concerto for Alto Saxophone” by Alexander Glazunov, with UNK Concerto/Aria Competition winner Bailey Manhardt as sax soloist.

Aria “Glitter and Be Gay” by Leonard Bernstein from the opera “Candide” based on Voltaire’s novel, with vocal soloist and UNK alumnus Elizabeth Peters.

Gaines believes that composers include solos for a variety of reasons.

“The solos might have been included for a musician friend,” Gaines said. “The solo in the piece by Astor Piazzolla is often performed by a violin or flute. It’s written to be interchangeable in terms of the soloist.”

Farrell will perform on oboe for the piece written by Piazzolla (1921-1922) for the 1985 film, “Enrico IV.”

Several weeks ago Gaines practiced with Peters, a former UNK vocal student, who will sing “Glitter and Be Gay.” Bernstein wrote the opera in 1956 based on the work of French writer Voltaire.

“Usually arias are written as a way for the character in an opera to reflect,” Gaines noted. “They generally don’t advance the plot at all. They are just there for the character to reflect on what is happening. This aria is fantastic. The point in this story where the aria starts, the character admits that she is now dependent on men for everything. She’s kind of a fallen woman. At the same time she said, ‘It’s not so bad.’”

The character, Cunegonde, decides that if she can’t be pure, at least her jewels would be.

Gaines said the final piece of the first half, “Danzon No. 2” by Arturo Marquez, will end that part of the concert on a high note.

“The piece is a real barn-burner,” she said. “The way it ends, it’s so exciting and so fantastic. We’re closing the first half with that piece so the people can go out to intermission with a spring in their step.”