Tickets on sale to see comedian Kelsey Cook at Viaero Center

KEARNEY — Tickets for comedian Kelsey Cook are on sale.

Currently on “The Hustler Tour,” Cook is headlining 40 cities across the country. She will stop in Kearney for four shows March 10-11 at The Club atop Viaero Center, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the show.

Cook splits her time between Los Angeles and New York, where she is a paid regular at The Comedy Cellar, The Stand, Gotham Comedy Club, The Laugh Factory and the Comedy and Magic Club. She also co-hosts the “Self-Helpless” podcast with fellow comedians Taylor Tomlinson and Delanie Fischer. It can regularly be found on the iTunes Top Comedy Charts and has featured guests like Brian Regan, Michael Bublé, Whitney Cummings, Tan France and Bert Kreischer.

The comedian made her late night debut on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” followed by “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” on NBC. Her other television appearances include Comedy Central’s “This is Not Happening,” “AXS TV Presents Gotham Comedy Live,” “Punchline” on FOX, “Uproarious” on FUSE and “Greatest Party Story Ever” on MTV.

Cook’s foosball web-series, “Wrists of Fury,” currently has over twenty episodes where Kelsey hustles fellow comedians who don’t know she’s a World Champion foosball player. Kelsey’s debut album “Savor It” can be found on iTunes, Spotify and Pandora.

For more information, visit KearneyEvents.com.