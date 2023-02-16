KEARNEY – A diverse array of filmmaking techniques, subjects and genres highlight a showing of Oscar-nominated short films Friday through Sunday at The World Theatre.

“We at The World are happy to be able to bring such a unique film experience to Kearney,” said Mark Treadway, house manager at the theater. “These are the types of events that we love to provide and make available to other movie-loving individuals in the area.”

The program includes 14 films. The offerings at 7:30 p.m. on Friday are live action shorts, animated films at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and documentary shorts on Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission to each showing is $5.

One film, “How Do You Measure a Year?,” took 17 years to complete. Filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt recorded his daughter, Ella, on her birthday each year, for almost two decades, starting when she was a 2-year-old, in the same spot, asking the same questions. During the 29-minute film, the audience sees the girl mature and come into focus physically, mentally and emotionally.

“This was one of the most enjoyable films to make and especially, to edit,” he said. “It helps to totally love the subject.”

All of the films are rated PG-13 for adult content except for the final film at the Saturday showing of animated movies, which is rated R for sexual content and is not suitable for children. There will be a short break for patrons who wish to exit the theater at that time.

Short film lineup Friday, live action shorts: “Ivalu”– directed by Anders Walter; Denmark; 17 min.

“Night Ride” – written and directed by Eirik Tveiten; Norway; 16 min.

“Le Pupille” – directed Alice Rohrwacher; Italy; 39 min.

“The Red Suitcase” – directed by Cyrus Neshvad; Luxembourg; 18 min.

“An Irish Goodbye” – written and directed by Tom Berkeley and Ross White; UK; 23 min. Saturday, animated shorts: “An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It” – directed by Lachlan Pendragon; Australia; 12 min.

“The Flying Sailor” – directed by Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby; Canada; 8 min.

“Ice Merchants” – by João Gonzalez; Portugal, France, UK; 15 min.

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” – directed by Peter Baynton and Charlie Mackesy; UK; 33 min.

"My Year of Dicks" – directed by Sara Gunnarsdóttir; USA; 26 min. Sunday, documentary shorts “How Do You Measure a Year?” – featuring Jay Rosenblatt and Ella Rosenblatt; USA; 29 min.

“The Elephant Whisperers” – directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga; India; 40 min.

“Stranger at the Gate” – directed by Joshua Seftel; USA; 29 min.

“Haulout” – directed by Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev; UK; 25 min.

“The Martha Mitchell Effect” – directed by Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy; USA; 40 min.

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox And the Horse,” an animated film by directors Peter Baynton and Charlie Mackesy, tells the story of an unlikely friendship, taken from the book of the same name.

Director Baynton said of the story, “It was a dream to see the book and the characters come alive, to take the story further and perhaps help more people feel loved and less alone.”

Producer Woody Harrelson helped to bring the story to life.

The program includes films from throughout the world including Norway, Luxembourg, Canada, Australia, India, Italy and the U.S.