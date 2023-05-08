KEARNEY — Terry Lee Schifferns has written more than poetry.

“My master’s thesis was a novella and a series of short stories all interwoven,” she said. “It was called ‘Kicking the Fiction Habit.’ And I never wrote fiction after that.”

Schifferns writes poetry these days. When she tried to write fiction, it came out with a lyrical sense to it.

“Poetry takes a while to finish, but it doesn’t take the same amount of sustained thought process as fiction, where you’re at it for years trying to finish the thing,” she said. “I think that has something to do with it.”

Schifferns writes for the ear, focusing on the sound of the words she uses in her work.

“Everything I write, I have to say out loud and sound out,” she said.

Poetry helps Schifferns process the world.

“I think that’s why I haven’t written fiction,” she noted. “During my thesis, I processed a lot of stuff that needed processing. And I just never went back after that. I’ve gone back and written poetry, but that’s different.”

While working on her master’s degree, the writer spent a great deal of time in workshops. Other writers in the workshops often wanted to know if Schifferns’ writing was autobiographical.

“I would quote Joyce Carol Oates, ‘all writing is autobiographical,’ even if you are writing about pavement, it’s autobiographical,” Schifferns said. “What you’re getting at is the heart of the story, is the lesson learned.”

Schifferns will read from her work at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library in a free event presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library. The reading is part of the Front Porch Reading Series.

Kearney poet Kevin Nenstiel will open the reading.

“It doesn’t matter where you place your story or poem — or what time period it is or what social-economic group you’re in — it’s all autobiographical, even if it has nothing to do with your time or your particular life,” Schifferns said.

She taught poetry to college students.

“I would always tell my students, ‘You need to read the poetry out loud,’” she said. “The voice of the writer is extremely important.”