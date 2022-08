MINDEN — Tickets for Sweet September Jazz with Camille continue to be on sale at the Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden.

The concert features a performance by the Camille Metoyer Moten Jazz and Pop Quintet at 7 p.m. Sept. 24. Tickets are $18.

For more information, call 308-832-0588 or visit MindenOperaHouse.com. The performance is presented with support from the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.