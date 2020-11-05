Sisters of the Outlaw Trail to tell stories of Nebraska outlaws in Sunday program

KEARNEY — Marci Broyhill and Teresa Kay Orr want to present a slice of history that often gets overlooked.
“It’s an aspect of our history that is not often shared,” said Broyhill. “I find it interesting that things were not always lily-white here in Nebraska. We had this element of sass and spice — and it was a struggle.”
She reels off a list of outlaws from the Old West — Doc Middleton, Jessie James, Kid Wade, Black Bart, Billy the Kid — the kinds of characters that gave the sass and spice to areas of Nebraska 150 years ago.
“Today we still have people who make bad decisions and get themselves into trouble,” Broyhill said. “It’s interesting how the past and the present — and the good and the bad — intersect. The patterns of life are common.”
Broyhill will explore the criminal history of early Nebraska in a Humanities Nebraska program, “Riders of the Hoot-Owl Trail: Nebraska Outlaws,” with her sister, Teresa Kay Orr, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at The Archway.
Admission to the event is free.
The duo, performing as Sisters from the Outlaw Trail, use music, poetry and visuals to tell the stories of Nebraska outlaws.
“My sister has composed the songs that go along with this show,” Broyhill said. “All of our material is original. I will tell a story about an outlaw; she will sing a song about that outlaw. I have a story about the outlaw’s wife and Teresa Kay will have a corresponding song about his wife. We interweave it together.”
Broyhill uses the style of cowboy poetry to tell the stories. Her sister’s music adds a different dimension to the performance.
“Music brings a beat and it keeps the audience tapping their feet,” she said. “It’s an element that sparks and electrifies the stories; it punctuates the stories.”
As for the personalities the Sisters from the Outlaw Trail cover, some were better than others.
“Doc Middleton manipulated people,” Broyhill said of James M. Riley (1851-1913), an outlaw who also used the names of Texas Jack, Jack Lyons, Gold-Tooth Jack and Gold-Tooth Charley. “He did really bad things but he wasn’t bloodthirsty like Jessie James. Jessie James was just a killer. He became that way because he was a product of the Civil War. He saw things at the age of 14 that no one should see, anytime. But Doc Middleton was a little more sly. He had a spyglass. If he was to meet someone, he would get out that spyglass and if it looked like trouble, he rode the other way.”
Broyhill compares Doc Middleton to another character who lived on the fringes of society.
“He was called the Robin Hood of Nebraska,” she said. “He was also called the King of the Horse Thieves. The Robin Hood aspect is that one time someone lost a young child. The family was distraught. Doc Middleton tore down the bar in the saloon he ran — whatever he had for a bar — and made a coffin for the child. He would bring things to people. In doing those things, they felt a loyalty to Doc Middleton.”
For the presentation, Broyhill draws on research from her book, “Nebraska Outlaw Trails: Facts, Legends and Lore.”
