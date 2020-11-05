Sisters of the Outlaw Trail to tell stories of Nebraska outlaws in Sunday program

Broyhill uses the style of cowboy poetry to tell the stories. Her sister’s music adds a different dimension to the performance.

“Music brings a beat and it keeps the audience tapping their feet,” she said. “It’s an element that sparks and electrifies the stories; it punctuates the stories.”

As for the personalities the Sisters from the Outlaw Trail cover, some were better than others.

“Doc Middleton manipulated people,” Broyhill said of James M. Riley (1851-1913), an outlaw who also used the names of Texas Jack, Jack Lyons, Gold-Tooth Jack and Gold-Tooth Charley. “He did really bad things but he wasn’t bloodthirsty like Jessie James. Jessie James was just a killer. He became that way because he was a product of the Civil War. He saw things at the age of 14 that no one should see, anytime. But Doc Middleton was a little more sly. He had a spyglass. If he was to meet someone, he would get out that spyglass and if it looked like trouble, he rode the other way.”

Broyhill compares Doc Middleton to another character who lived on the fringes of society.