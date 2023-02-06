KEARNEY – Storyteller Simon Brooks works a little differently than a comedian when he’s on stage and telling stories.

“With some comedians, they get laughs by making people feel uncomfortable,” he said in a phone interview from his home in New Hampshire. “I kind of flip that on its head. If I’m telling a dark story and I feel that they audience might be uncomfortable, I might bring a little levity into the story to lighten the load so they can continue to feel safe. I never want the audience to not feel safe and comfortable.”

Feeling safe and comfortable allows the audience to get the most out of Brooks’ stories.

The details What: Kearney Area Storytelling Festival When: Tuesday through Feb. 11 Where: Various locations in central Nebraska Admission: Free Contact: KearneyStorytellingFestival.org

“I want the stories to bring their magic to the listener – if they are open to that message that may or may not be found in the story,” he said. “But all of my stories do have lessons in them. I’ve had people come up to me after a show – and it doesn’t happen very often, but it does happen – and say, ‘I really needed to hear that story,’ and then they’ll tell me something that happened to them and how the story helped them go through that or how it affected their perspective.”

Audiences in central Nebraska will have many opportunities to hear the stories of Brooks during the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival. Brooks will share his stories at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kearney Public Library as part of the festival. Performances continue through Saturday.

Admission to all events is free.

Kansas storyteller Priscilla Howe will co-headline the festival.

Festival schedule Tuesday 7 p.m. — Stories for Families with Simon Brooks, Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave., Kearney Wednesday 9:05 a.m. — Storytelling workshop with Priscilla Howe, UNK Ockinga Lecture Hall, 2505 20th Ave. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus, Kearney

12:30 p.m. — Storytelling workshop with Simon Brooks, UNK Ockinga Lecture Hall, Kearney

1:30 p.m. — Stories for Seniors Citizens with Priscilla Howe, Peterson Senior Activity Center, 2020 West 11th St., Kearney Friday Noon — Stories for Seniors Citizens with Priscilla Howe, Grand Generation Center at 407 East Sixth Street, Lexington Saturday 1 p.m. — Stories for Families with Priscilla Howe, Simon Brooks and Robin Bennett, First Lutheran Church at 3315 Avenue G, Kearney

3 p.m. — Stories for Families with Priscilla Howe, Simon Brooks and Allen DeBey, First Lutheran Church at 3315 Avenue G, Kearney

7 p.m. — Stories for Adults with Priscilla Howe and Simon Brooks, Kearney Country Club at 2800 19th Avenue, Kearney

“Someone came up to me at the end of last year and told me that my story put a completely different lens on a situation,” Brooks said. “The person didn’t go any farther but thanked me for the story.”

Brooks grew up in Britain where, as he describes in his bio, he “was raised on stories and taken to the places where these stories began.” Most of his stories focus on fairy tales. He sometimes accompanies himself on the bodhrán, an Irish frame drum that can easily add a sense of rhythm to his stories or even sound effects if the tale requires them.

“I usually use the drum when I start a story and then to kind of cleanse the palate, if you will, between the stories,” he said. “If it’s a good audience and we’re connecting well, the bodhrán tends to get used less and less.”

Many people assume that fairy tales only apply to children.

“There’s something very powerful within folk and fairy tales,” Brooks said. “They’re not just entertainment for kids. They can be, but they are a lot more than that. They speak to us on a very deep, primal level that helps us understand the world around us.”

Brooks has seen many animated folk tales “dumbed down” to a level that embarrasses him.

“I don’t do that,” he said. “I’ll go into a middle school and tell the story of Rapunzel. There’s part of the story that’s about teen pregnancy. I don’t dodge that bullet. When the old woman climbs up the tower on Rapunzel’s hair, Rapunzel says, ‘My clothes don’t fit me anymore.’ And I think there are audiences that need to hear those stories.”

The festival will include public performances and storytelling workshops.

Marlene Hansen, chair of the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival board, understands the power of sharing a tale.

“We all love to listen to a good story,” she said in a previous interview. “I’ve read comments from student teachers who have taken the storytelling workshop and so many of them say, ‘Wow, I can really see how this will help me in the classroom.’ These are people who have not taught yet but want to be teachers. The story doesn’t have to be long or fancy, but if a teacher can come up with a little story that piques a child’s interest, they can bond over that.”

While some of the stories Brooks will tell have serious overtones, he still finds humor to augment the plot. And hope.

“The characters make it to the end and they get all of these gems and jewels,” he said. “It’s important to hear. Some people dismiss folk tales because, oh, yeah, they all live happily ever after. Yes, but Gretel had to push this woman into a stove. That’s no small task. That’s a huge decision and it’s going to change the way you look at life.”

Brooks goes for the depth of the stories — with a splash of humor.

“If it’s a story like ‘Hansel and Gretel,’ which is very dark and powerful, I’ll follow that with a light story and bring the audience back up again before the end of the presentation,” he said. “I don’t want people leaving and thinking, ‘Wow, that was dark.’ I want people to leave and think, ‘That was really good. It gives me something to think about.’”