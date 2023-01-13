Senior College of Central Nebraska free Winterium session offers diverse classes

KEARNEY – Stan Dart wants to give seniors a second chance.

“If you slept through some interesting classes in high school, this is an opportunity to learn something new,” he said.

The chair of the board of directors for Senior College of Central Nebraska detailed some of the classes offered during Senior College Winterim beginning on Tuesday and continuing through Feb. 15. All but one of the eight free classes will be held at the Kearney Public Library.

Ready to learn something? What: Senior College of Central Nebraska Winterium When: Tuesday through Feb. 15 Where: Kearney Public Library and Trails & Rails Museum Admission: Free Contact: SeniorCollegeNE.org ◼ Tuesday – 9:30 a.m. – Kearney Public Library – “Touring Ancient Greece with Myths, Tales & Word Origins,” Marva Bieber, instructor ◼ Jan. 19 – 9:30 a.m. – Kearney Public Library – “Assessing 101: What Property Owners Need to Know,” Roy Meusch, instructor ◼ Jan. 31 – 1 p.m. – Kearney Public Library – “Find Corn’s Roots,” Stan Dart, instructor ◼ Feb. 1 – 1 p.m. – Kearney Public Library – “Whiskey’s fer drinking; Water’s fer fighting: Hydropolitical Megatrends,” Nathan Eidem, instructor ◼ Feb. 8 and Feb. 15 – 3:30 p.m. – Trails & Rails Museum – “History of Kearney: All 150 Years,” Broc Anderson, instructor ◼ Feb. 9 – 9:30 a.m. – Kearney Public Library – “Arrest to Disposition: The Nuts and Bolts of Criminal Litigation,” Jeff Ensz, instructor ◼ Feb. 13 – 9:30 a.m. – Kearney Public Library – “The Next Arms Race: Weaponizing Behavioral Economics for Political Campaigns,” Allan Jenkins, instructor ◼ Feb. 13 – 9:30 a.m. – Kearney Public Library – “Six Proposed Amendments to the US Constitution” John Icenogle Sr., instructor

“We are extremely fortunate to have these activities at our library, which is an absolutely precious gift to the community,” Dart said. “They are wonderful to work with, and they have a great facility. We appreciate them working with us. The same thing is true with Trails & Rails Museum. They are wonderful partners to have as we try to bring information and knowledge to folks in the area.”

Broc Anderson, community outreach coordinator for Trails & Rails, will present a class on the history of Kearney on Feb. 8 and Feb. 15 at the museum.

The Winterim session offers a diverse list of classes that highlight topics from myths of ancient Greece to the politics of water to lessons on the U.S. Constitution. Dart said the board often gets class suggestions from participants as well as ideas from individuals interested in sharing their expertise and knowledge on a particular field.

“I’ll be teaching a class called ‘Finding Corn’s Roots,’” said the former professor of geography who taught at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “I’ll be tracing the history of corn, where it came from and how it spread through North America and finally into Europe.”

Dart said that looking at one element, like corn, can reveal a great deal of information about the past 10,000 years of human history and development. He likened the idea to the quote by naturalist John Muir: “When one tugs at a single thing in nature, he finds it attached to the rest of the world.”

In a previous interview Dart said, “Senior College is a lifelong learning program, generally for people over 50 years of age, but any age is acceptable. We look at the idea that curiosity doesn’t retire. As you move on down the path of life, sometimes you have opportunities to learn things you didn’t really think you needed to know — but you also can catch up on a lot of stuff that you do know.”

Senior College offers classes throughout the year. The Winterim schedule helps to introduce participants to the informal educational opportunities by offering classes at no charge. The organization’s website describes it as “a health club for the mind” with no prerequisites, exams or grades. Members of Senior College come from Amherst, Axtell, Bertrand, Central City, Cozad, Elm Creek, Elwood, Franklin, Funk, Gibbon, Grand Island, Henderson, Holdrege, Kearney, Miller, Minden, Naponee, Overton, Pleasanton, Ravenna, Riverdale, Shelton and Wilcox.

The board of directors schedule more in depth classes with “semester” blocks in fall, spring and summer. Most of those classes meet for two hours, six times a week. The Winterim classes feature shorter instructional periods with more variety.

For more information and to find a complete description of classes, call 308-234-1616 or visit SeniorCollegeNE.org.