See bits of nominated films at World Theatre this weekend

“I love short films,” Jensen said. “The stories are concentrated in one little tiny nugget. If you don’t like it, you can just wait for the next one. Watching a bunch of films in a series is very enjoyable. Some of them might take you to a weird place and others might uplift you, taking you to all kinds of emotions.”

“The Letter Room,” 32 minutes, directed by Elvira Lind, features a lonely corrections officer who gets assigned to screen mail intended for inmates in a prison. He connects with the deeply personal letters for a prisoner on death row and finds himself intertwined with the personal lives of the prisoner and the letter writer. The comedy includes performances by Oscar Isaac (“Inside Llewyn Davis”) and Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development”).

The documentary category includes films that focus on a member of the French Resistance during World War II, the lineage of a Black family struggling against prejudice from the Jim Crow South, the Hong Kong protests in 2019, therapeutic feeding centers in conflict-ridden Yemen and the shooting of a 15-year-old girl in South Central L.A.

Jensen understands the contrast between short films and feature-length movies.