MINDEN — Photography and printmaking, as with most visual art, share composition, context and content. For a show at the Minden Opera House, the work of Jack Sandeen and Amy Sandeen also shares a familial connection.
“The show includes works by my daughter, Amy, and myself,” Jack said from his home in Hastings. “This is maybe our fifth show together. The first one was a challenge for her even though it was a lot of fun. Of course, it scared the heck out of me.”
A call from Marcy Brandt, executive director of the Minden Opera House, prompted Jack and Amy to create an exhibit of artwork to replace a previously scheduled show that canceled. Even though the father/daughter team had no current plans to show their work, they assembled a exhibit they call “Flex” for the opera house.
“It’s kind of a retrospective,” Jack said. “The subject matter is all over the place. Amy’s photography is always really good. She has been able to do some new things and I had a few pieces I hadn’t shown before. We’re trying to help the opera house by pricing works as low as we could so they could get some commission out of the show.”
“Flex: A Father-Daughter Show of Printmaking and Photography” continues on display at the Minden Opera House Gallery in Minden through Aug. 31. Admission to the exhibit is free.
In an artist statement, Jack noted: “What to call our show here can’t be easily separated from this confusing time and, out of all the ideas we bandied about, we most often returned to the current shared response we are all required to make under these restrictive social circumstances. Be flexible.”
Jack, 79, spent his career working in manufacturing in Hastings.
“I worked behind a desk for Thermo-King until I retired on my 62nd birthday,” he said. “When my daughter-in-law asked me about my plans for retirement, I had to admit that I didn’t have any.”
Looking back, Jack, a resident of Hastings, feels thankful for taking up art as an avocation after retirement.
“I took some classes at Hastings College and I enjoy doing a lot of woodworking and furniture building for people,” he said. “I’ve taken some ceramic classics, which I enjoy.”
The artist connected with printmaking, taking as many classes as he could. He also appreciates interacting with his fellow students, who often are 50 years younger than him.
The adage, “You don’t take pictures, you make pictures” applies equally to the work of Jack and Amy. He acknowledges the importance of composition in both art forms, carefully composing the images in photography and printmaking.
“Amy likes macro photography,” he said. “She celebrates nature and that’s what a good share of her photography is, either plants and flowers or landscapes. I really like her stuff.”
In Amy’s artist statement she talks about what a camera does for her: “I am fascinated by the nature of humans and our relationship to the natural world and one another. The camera helps me to slow down, take a closer look and share joy and beauty with others.”
Many art patrons understand that photography allows for manipulation after creating an exposure. Printmaking also offers opportunities to change and edit an image.
“In printmaking you can do a fair amount of reduction,” he said. “You can easily take things away. It’s a little harder to add something to the image. I know a lot of printmakers who will work their prints with pen and ink, or perhaps watercolor, after they print. There are a couple pieces in the show where I’ve done that, too.”
The actual transfer of ink to paper also creates opportunities for creativity and selection.
“If you don’t like it you can change the ink a little bit,” Jack noted. “The nice thing about printmaking is that once you cut the master, you can change ink color, change the density — it’s wide open.”
As a teenage high school student in the late 1950s, Jack missed out on art classes.
“I never thought much about art then,” he said. “I took drafting classes and I went to a high school that had ROTC. That was my emphasis, I don’t exactly know why. I wasn’t much into sports and college prep didn’t include things like art classes.”