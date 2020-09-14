Rural Nebraska photographer showcases region through 'photo-constructions'

KEARNEY — Pat James makes art with her feet, her eyes and a camera.
“When I am walking alone in the hills and along the Missouri River, I am part of the ongoing movement of life,” she said. “I have a feeling of being at peace, of being separate and solitary, and of being part of natural and human history.”
“Moving to rural Nebraska has challenged me to understand myself and my environment in new way,” she said.
Her photographs of the hills and the river near her cabin in rural Boyd County can be seen through November in the Walkway Gallery at CHI Health Good Samaritan, 10 E. 31st St., and on her website, Patjamesart.com.
Her creative process begins when she is walking. She takes several hundred photographs. After the hike, she whittles them down to two to 25 photographs.
Using Photoshop, she layers them in a column and digitally removes some areas of sky or vegetation so they appear to blend together. This is an “exploratory and time-consuming process” that takes her several weeks, she said.
“To evoke a sense of walking, I make what I call ‘photo-constructions,’” she said. “As I work, I rescale, refine and rearrange the layers to make a unified composition that is both realistic and surrealistic.”
James comes from a family of artists. Her father was born on a homestead in Rock County and grew up in Holt County and eventually became an art director in Chicago. His wife, a native of St. Paul, Minn., worked as an illustrator. James’ brother is an artist in Chicago.
She earned a Ph.D. at the University of Minnesota in education and, from 1988 to 2009, she taught art in a small liberal arts college within the university. She also has taught at a women’s college in Georgia.
“Dad had bought the property in Nebraska in the late ‘50s, and I came out every year. After he died in 2003, I came out for several months at a time,” she said. “I came to love this land over many visits with him, and when I retired 11 years ago, I started a new life here in his hunting cabin,” she said.
She lived in large cities most of her life, “so moving to rural Nebraska has challenged me to understand myself and my environment in new ways.”
She said that at heart, she is “more of a sculptor, but sculpture involves space and materials, and I didn’t have space to do that here. I love walking. I have beauty around me, and I have a camera. I don’t consider myself a photographer, but I used the camera to take pictures and then reassemble them in layers. I believe in using what I have.”
She has exhibited with the Nebraska Arts Council, at the governor’s residence in Lincoln and at a gallery in Omaha’s Old Market. She has had shows at the Crane Trust in Wood River, the Norfolk Arts Center and the Fred Simon Gallery in Omaha, among others.
Good Sam’s Art Steering Committee follows a competitive selection process, according to Randy DeFreece, director of the Good Samaritan Foundation and the committee chairman. He said, “A Walk through Boyd County is a perfect example of the comforts that art can provide in aiding healing.”
James said, “I hope that viewers move imaginatively through, stopping on details and continuing on through the interwoven flow of shapes, colors, textures and lines.”
James disagrees with people who claim the Nebraska landscape is “boring.”
She said, “Nebraska is a wonderfully diverse environment, even the weeds. In Kearney and Grand Island, there is so much beauty.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!