KEARNEY – Reza Borchart describes his performances as a mix between a rock concert and a magic show.

“We have a lot of high production values behind the magic,” he said from his home in Branson, Missouri. “There are lights, sounds, video walls that all add to the experience. The magic is also very interactive. There are lots of points where we get people involved.”

The performer, who goes professionally by his first name, realizes that not everyone feels comfortable as the center of attention.

“We only look for people who would like to be on stage,” Reza said. “We try to give them opportunities, throughout the show, to be involved either on stage or in the audience. It makes the show feel more connective.”

Audiences know Reza as an entertainer who can make helicopters and motorcycles magically appear on stage.

“People come to the show expecting to be fooled – and trying not to be,” he said. “But it’s really not that. The take-away I want people to get from the show is to be inspired and entertained, motivated and moved in some way. Fooling the audience with a trick is great, but it’s a secondary goal to the experience I want to create for them.”

Magic in the air What: “Reza: Edge of Illusion” When: 3 p.m. Sunday Where: Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Admission: $25-$45 Contact: 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org

Kearney audiences can witness “Reza: Edge of Illusion” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25-$45.

Reza’s unique brand of illusion has landed him on popular reality shows across 31 countries, including recent US TV appearances on A&E’s “Duck Dynasty” and The CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”

The illusionist travels with a crew of eight to help load in the show.

“They work collectively with an additional eight local crew members in each city,” he said. “We arrive each day on the morning of the show and build everything, perform it and then tear it down and out and on the road for the next show by midnight. There’s a lot of equipment and a lot of moving pieces.”

Reza understands that his shows do better with a certain dynamic in intensity.

“In one moment there can be a huge, grand scale illusion like with a helicopter appearing right before your eyes, and in the next moment I can sit on the front of the stage and share things that have inspired me and inspired the show,” he said. “Hopefully it can inspire others as well. That dynamic shift of big, huge in-your-face magic to more of a powerful and meaningful experience – almost like playing acoustically – helps round out the show and make it one of a kind.”

As with any live show, things sometimes don’t go as planned.

“We have a Plan A, B and C in place,” he said. “We can communicate during the show using various hand signals that only my crew would recognize – or that only I would recognize from them. It allows us to pivot and create alternate endings to the illusions if we ever get to the position where something might go wrong or if there’s a safety risk. Everything is very calculated. We have multiple ways to end things if we ever need to do that.”

Beyond all the props and the illusions, Reza said he connects the most with the reaction of the audience.

“Each audience is different depending on which state you’re in or even which country you’re in. Audiences can react very differently,” he said. “They can be very energetic to very thought provoking.”

Some of the illusions can take multiple years and more than $100,000 to create between hatching the idea, fabrication and rehearsal process.

“All of that invests time, resources and energy to make it happen,” Reza said. “But it’s all met with the audience reacting to it – and that’s the fun part.”

Performing in a country that doesn’t speak English often requires a translator for certain parts of the show.

“That’s a little more difficult,” Reza said. “When I say something, I have to wait for a translation and then hear the audience react. It definitely alters the cadence of the show, but since most of what we do is visual, it transcends language.”