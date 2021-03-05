Review: ‘Nomadland’ power in Fern’s daily challenges

KEARNEY — For anyone who wonders about the lure of the open road, someone like Fern answers that call.

After her husband dies and the gypsum plant closes in Empire, Nevada, Fern loads up her van with what she needs and hits the road looking for something elusive, something just beyond her reach. With the closing of the plant, the village of Empire ceases to exist and even the postal service discontinues the town’s ZIP code.

The setting for “Nomadland” feels as bleak as the snow-encrusted storage lockers where Fern, played by Frances McDormand (“Fargo,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,”) sorts through her belongings. Directed by Chloe Zhao (“Songs My Brothers Taught Me”), “Nomadland” follows Fern as she picks up a series of temporary jobs and lives beside the road in her van.

In one scene, she runs into an acquaintance at a big box store. The daughter of her friend says to Fern, “My mom said you’re homeless. Is that true?” to which Fern responds, “No, just house-less. Not the same thing, right?”