Review: ‘Nomadland’ power in Fern’s daily challenges

KEARNEY — For anyone who wonders about the lure of the open road, someone like Fern answers that call.
After her husband dies and the gypsum plant closes in Empire, Nevada, Fern loads up her van with what she needs and hits the road looking for something elusive, something just beyond her reach. With the closing of the plant, the village of Empire ceases to exist and even the postal service discontinues the town’s ZIP code.
The setting for “Nomadland” feels as bleak as the snow-encrusted storage lockers where Fern, played by Frances McDormand (“Fargo,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,”) sorts through her belongings. Directed by Chloe Zhao (“Songs My Brothers Taught Me”), “Nomadland” follows Fern as she picks up a series of temporary jobs and lives beside the road in her van.
In one scene, she runs into an acquaintance at a big box store. The daughter of her friend says to Fern, “My mom said you’re homeless. Is that true?” to which Fern responds, “No, just house-less. Not the same thing, right?”
To many viewers, the film might seem pointless, devoid of any conflict. The real tension comes from Fern’s quest to find a sense of community and belonging. When those very things are given to her, she rejects them for the comfort and security of her travel van. Throughout the course of the story, Fern builds a community of other misfits. She makes deep and meaningful friendships with the other nomads — but always keeping them at arm’s length.
The beauty and power of this quiet film comes from the challenges Fern faces on a daily basis — getting kicked out of a parking lot at a convenience store, the manager of another store asking if she needs help from a social service agency, the freezing cold weather. One of the nomads, Dave (David Strathairn), tries to connect with Fern on a romantic level. They spend time together but she can’t seem to allow herself the luxury of the very things she misses so much — friendship and community.
Director Zhao used nonprofessional actors for most of the roles in the film. Charlene Swankie plays the role of Swankie, a mentor to Fern. The two loners bond over challenges on the road. Both women gravitate toward friendship but also respect each other’s privacy. They connect at the Rubber Tramp Rendezvous, a regular gathering of thousands of people who spend two weeks in the desert near Quartzsite Arizona, swapping stories of the road and engaging in breakout sessions on things as simple as how to use a bucket for a toilet.
Cinematographer Joshua James Richards creates quiet, painterly images in the film, sometimes isolating a single coffee cup in Fern’s abandoned home. He has squeezed any color from most of the scenes. This lack of color focuses attention on the bleak circumstances of the characters. Landscapes look cold, distant and uninviting. Even the campfire scenes at the Rubber Tramp Rendezvous feel bleak and frigid.
This character-driven story lacks a strong plot and a satisfying conclusion. For audience members who enjoy those elements, the 107-minute movie will probably feel like leafing through a stranger’s photo scrapbook. But for anyone who takes the time to sit with these characters, the payoff will be a chance to learn about a subculture of Americans, like Fern, who have taken to the road to discover themselves.