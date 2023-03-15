ORD – The idea for “Puddin’ and the Grumble” came from a news report of school officials in Utah throwing away the lunches of students with delinquent accounts.

“The musical follows the journey of Puddin’, a 10-year-old girl who moves in with her grandma because her mom needs to pick up an extra shift,” said Petra Wahlqvist, a member of Blixt Storefront Theater based in Lincoln. “They are financially struggling a little bit. This leads to all kinds of adventures for Puddin’ as she starts getting followed by this grumble, which is a manifestation of her hunger. She’s not getting enough to eat, and she had to figure out a way to solve this problem.”

Becky Boesen, who co-founded the theater group with Wahlqvist, wrote the script and the lyrics for “Puddin’ and the Grumble.” Composer David Von Kampen created the music.

While the 90-minute musical presents a serious message about childhood hunger, Wahlqvist notes that the show also contains lighthearted entertainment.

“People don’t respond very well to lectures,” she said. “When we feel it, we understand it.”

Audiences in central Nebraska will get a chance to see the show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Husk in Ord. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for youth or $55 for a family pass.

“Puddin’ and the Grumble” received two National Endowment for the Arts awards and was a 2017 finalist for the Richard Rodgers Award by the Academy of Arts and Letters. It won the Mayors’ Choice Award for Event of the Year in 2017. Since that time, it has seen subsequent tours in West Virginia and in Orlando, Florida.

Wahlqvist recommends the musical, something she calls “great for family audiences,” to patrons in second grade and older.

“The show can be a little scary at times,” Wahlqvist said. “Hunger is not cute.”

The production premiered in 2016 at the Lied Center in Lincoln.

“In 2015, we had heard of reports where school administrators, not in our state, were told to throw away students’ lunches if they had delinquent lunch accounts,” Wahlqvist said.

Wahlqvist and Boesen also learned of reports of students in the Lincoln area who experience food insecurity.

“That report showed that a large number of people didn’t know where their next meals would be coming from,” Wahlqvist said. “Becky and I were working at the Lied Center at the time. We were all talking about how we could play a role in this conversation with our skills and expertise. The idea was formed to make a musical about this so we could shine a light on the issue.”

They also wanted to portray the characters with dignity and help the Food Bank of Lincoln present its message.

“At the time, many people were surprised by those statistics — something that might not be as surprising now, seven years later after we lived through a pandemic,” Wahlqvist said. “Becky started writing the musical after we visited with our friends at the food bank to make sure that this was something that they were supportive of, because they are the experts on hunger in our community.”

Following the pandemic, Wahlqvist continues to see hunger as a vital issue.

“It’s still very important to be able to talk about these issues; they can be hard to talk about,” she said. “We want to make sure that if anyone is experiencing food insecurity, they can talk to someone. There are a lot of resources, and we always partner up with the resources in the different communities where we perform the show.”

Watching the character of Puddin’ deal with her issues allows audience members to understand how hunger can effect individuals, especially children.

“Theater and musical theater are uniquely suited for delivering these kinds of messages, without being heavy-handed, in a way that can massage that emphatic muscle,” Wahlqvist said. “This is a hugely creative show — with a little dark comedy because when you say ‘childhood hunger,’ you might think, oh, well. But it’s a very funny show. We have dancing lunch ladies and Puddin’ herself is filled with humor and heart. You’ll be laughing. It’s definitely a show with a hopeful message.”

Hits at the Blixt What: "Puddin' and the Grumble" presented by Blixt Storefront Theater. When: 7:30 p.m. March 18. Where: The Golden Husk at 128 S. 16th St., Ord. Admission: $20 general; $10 youth; $55 family. Contact: 308-730-8133; GoldenHuskArts.org.

For Wahlqvist, hearing an audience filled with elementary-aged children react to the show makes it all worthwhile.

“To hear them respond to Puddin’, and to everything happening on stage, they pick up on every little nuance,” she said. “They are just so engaged. It is a true, true honor to see the play from their eyes. That’s something that is hard to explain. It is a very powerful experience. Part of the motivation is to hear those students respond so authentically and enthusiastically. Whenever Puddin’ talks to the audience, they always answer her back with reassuring messages.”

The nine cast members in the show also enjoy the response from children in the audience.

“Children are honest in their reactions, but they’re also good in suspending their disbelief,” Wahlqvist said. “If they feel that it’s an honest and authentic show, they are in it 100%. Theater, absolutely, has that magic. The performing arts are hard to beat because we’re in a room together. And since the pandemic, I think everyone appreciates the opportunity to sit in a room and experience live performing arts.”

As the message of the musical proclaims, hunger can create a lot of shame — in both children and adults.

“If we all come together and treat each other with kindness, understanding and empathy, we can help make things better for everyone,” Wahlqvist said.