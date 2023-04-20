KEARNEY — As a comedian, Steve Hofstetter wants to do more than just land a few jokes.

“I am unapologetically progressive,” he said in an interview from his home in Pittsburgh, Pa. “The set I’m doing right now is about how we see ourselves and how we see each other — and how a lot of us don’t like to admit that we have changed over the years. There’s a little bit of self deprecation, but it’s mostly just talking about society in general.”

He feels he has an obligation to speak out.

“Our job is to say something,” he said about his role as a comedian, in an interview from his home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “That’s why I got into stand-up comedy, to say something. I think that comedians that only go for the laughs, it’s like a teacher who only teaches to the standardized testing. Yeah, that’s the bare minimum of the job. Congratulations. You did the bare minimum of your job, but you can do so much more.”

Some of his colleagues suggest that Hofstetter alienates half of his audience.

“My response to that is always this: Do you tell a dress store that they’re alienating half of their audience because half of the people won’t buy dresses?” he said. “That’s ridiculous. I sell a specific product, and my audience likes that product. People who don’t like that product are not in my audience.”

Get ready to laugh What: Stand Up at The World with Steve Hofstetter, for patrons 18 and older. When: 7 p.m. Wednesday. Where: The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. Admission: $25 general: $50 premium seating. Contact: 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org.

Hofstetter will stop in Kearney for a 7 p.m. show on Wednesday at The World Theatre for patrons 18 and older. Tickets are $25.

The comedian gained a reputation for his YouTube videos featuring interactions with fans. As a result, Fox Television offered him a series called “Laughs” in 2014. He also enjoys taking the time to answer questions from his audience.

“My heckler videos got very popular,” Hofstetter said. “And so there are a lot of people who want to get the chance to go back and forth with me, but I don’t want to ruin the actual show for everybody else. It’s a wave to the people that do want to potentially get on a video. My fans know they have a chance, but I want it to be a little more structured than interrupting my show.”

At one performance, an audience member complains that Hofstetter mocked couples with many children. After the audience member used crude language and said to him, “You’re not that funny,” the comedian responded by saying, “You can get offended all you want, but were you offended when I made fun of other stuff or just what applied to you?”

“One reason I do it is because I can,” he said about taking questions from the audience. “One of the things I’m best at is off the cuff answers. That’s one way to showcase that, and at the same time, it personalizes the show. Every show is different. The main 45 minutes of my material might be the same, but the Q&A makes it different in every city.”

Even though Hofstetter looks for laughs, he also understands the craft of presenting jokes.

“The most important part is being in the moment and giving myself permission to be an artist,” he said of his time on stage. “There’s a great quote from Bill Hicks: ‘Your material is what you fall back on.’ My intention is to always do the set you came to do. But if something happens, which can be anything from the time the power went out in Providence or the time I had a gig in Tennessee where the venue was near a chicken processing plant. You could not ignore the smell.”

That includes coming up with new ideas during a performance. Hofstetter gives himself permission to explore that concept.

As a child, he learned to keep up with his siblings.

“I grew up as the youngest of four kids,” Hofstetter said. “My brother and one of my sisters are lightning quick. Keeping up with them always helped a little bit. The problem, being the youngest, I always had an older sense of humor than my age. That took until late high school to even out a little bit. The average 12-year-old doesn’t appreciate a good pun.”

Hofstetter recognized his quick wit and also understood that he needed more knowledge.

“Imagine a computer with fast processing speed and nothing on the hard drive,” he said. “What does it matter? Good, you can find files that don’t exist.”

While Hofstetter can perform “clean” comedy, he prefers to keep his work in the adult realm.

“My set isn’t clean,” he said. “I did a special for Dry Bar. That’s like the cleanest. It’s something I’m capable of doing, but it’s not something I prefer. We’re adults, and my performance is for adults.”

Hofstetter is no stranger to Kearney. He has performed at the University of Nebraska at Kearney for several years. Bringing his show to the general public allows him to try something different.

“This is my first ever open-to-the-public show in Kearney,” he said. “I’m really excited about it for a couple of reasons. One reason, it’s always good to be back. But also, for a long time I only played big cities. As a ‘progressive act,’ that’s just typically where my audience lives.”

As his material has reached bigger audiences, Hofstetter feels he can perform in a smaller town and still attract the kind of audience that appreciates his humor.

“To be able to pack a show in Kearney, as a Jewish kid originally from Queens, N.Y., it’s pretty incredible,” he said. “People ask me if I change my material when performing in a conservative area. Are you worried about blah, blah, blah? Absolutely not. The reddest counties in the country are 90%, which means 10% aren’t. To sell out this show, what do we need, 200 people? As long as there are 200 people in Kearney who are open to hearing the type of stuff I do, then let’s go.”

Hofstetter noted that ticket sales are strong.

“We’re already two thirds of the way to sold out,” he said. “If I can sell out in Kearney, I can sell out pretty much anywhere.”