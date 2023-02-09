KEARNEY – After 30 years of telling stories, Priscilla Howe decides at the last minute what kinds of tales to share.

“I have a wide mix of personal stories, folk tales and stories from books,” she said. “I choose the stories according to the audience in front of me. I might have a general idea of what I’m going to tell, but I like to wait and see who’s there and what they seem to want.”

When she tells stories to children, Howe often will bring out a puppet.

“I use the puppets between the stories,” she said. “Occasionally I’ll use a puppet in a story. They provide a lovely, funny segue between the stories. There’s something magical that happens when we all laugh together – and the puppets are really just ridiculous. I say that and people who don’t do puppets don’t always realize that I’m there and, of course I’m manipulating the puppet, but I don’t know what the puppet is going to say. It just comes right out, and sometimes it shocks me.”

For Howe, her stories – and the antics of her puppets – provide an opportunity to laugh and connect as a group.

“The first puppet I got was in 1989,” she said. “I was a children’s librarian at the time. I was on a road trip with my sister, and we stopped to see some friends of hers. Deb said, ‘Hey, get that turtle puppet out, Priscilla. Get Billy out.’ So I got out Billy, my puppet, and Billy was talking to everybody. The friends’ dog came up and Billy playfully bit the dog on the nose, not hard. My sister, who was 30 at the time, said, ‘Hey, did you see that? Billy bit the dog on the nose.’”

The antics of the puppet swept Howe’s sister along.

“So I said, ‘Yes, I did see that,’” Howe deadpanned.

The Kansas-based storyteller will co-headline the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival with Simon Brooks today through Saturday at various locations in central Nebraska. Admission to all events is free.

Howe grew up the youngest of seven children, listening to her father’s sermons.

“I am one of many storytellers who is a preacher’s kid,” she said. “My father was an Episcopalian priest, and, of course, I had to go listen to his sermons. I had to go to church. I had to listen. He came from a long line of storytellers.”

Howe began telling stories as a teenage babysitter. As a college student, she lived in Belgium for a year and then Bulgaria for another. She studied library service and worked as a children’s librarian until 30 years ago when she began telling stories full time. On her website she writes, “As a storyteller, I’m a tour guide to that space in my brain. I work without a script, without costumes, without props. When I’m doing it right, listeners laugh, smile, sigh and breathe together, connected in the space of stories.”

When she’s on stage, Howe seeks to nurture that connection.

“It’s me connecting with a story, it’s the audience connecting with the story, it’s me connecting with the audience – but it’s almost that extra element of the audience connecting among themselves,” Howe said. “They then have that shared history. And I think that part is as important as all the rest of it.”

While telling stories to children, Howe notes that they will show exactly how they feel.

“Their expressions are right on their faces,” she said. “I mean, sometimes they go into trances, but then you can’t see what they’re thinking. Adults will listen in a more opaque way. It’s harder to gauge whether they’re with you, but you can gauge by the quality of the silence. If its an intense story and they’re really listening, there’s that intensity to the silence. And you can even see when they fall into a trance.”

When she first began telling stories, her older sister came to a performance.

“She sat there with her arms crossed and with no expression on her face,” Howe said. “I thought, ‘Oh, my God, she hates my stories.’ Afterward she came up and said, ‘That was great.’ She was listening more internally. I think kids listen more externally.”

As part of the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival, Howe and Brooks will perform at schools throughout central Nebraska. Marlene Hansen, chair of the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival board, estimates that more than 3,500 people will hear stories over the five days of the festival. Howe will next perform stories for seniors at noon on Friday at the Grand Generation Center in Lexington.

Howe remembers the first time she performed stories in public.

“In 1988 I got a new job,” she said. “I had been a academic librarian at the University of Kansas. I had been a Slavic cataloger for two years – and I thought, no, I have to go be a children’s librarian. I went to Middleton, Connecticut, to a public librarian and my colleagues said, ‘We’re going to a school to tell stories. You want to come?’ I said, ‘Sure.’”

Her colleagues then asked if Howe wanted to tell a story.

She found a book by Philippa Pearce with a story called “The Crooked Little Finger.”

“I happen to have been born with crooked little fingers, so, I thought, I’m telling that story,” Howe said. “I told it at this school, and the kids clapped and they liked it. I thought, ‘This, this is what I want to do.’ I spent the next five years in my job as a librarian learning how to tell stories. I did all my other duties as well, but it felt like an apprenticeship. I went to every storytelling festival, conference and workshop – I just drank everything in.”

Over the years, Howe learned about the power of storytelling – and how stories can change lives, especially the lives of young people.

“They may not remember me,” she said, “but they certainly remember the stories.”