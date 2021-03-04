Print only: The Carillon publishing students' prose since 1986

Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason judged the contest this year.

When it comes to selecting submissions for The Carillon, Jacobs looks for compelling work.

“I look for something that holds on to me, something that echoes further on from the page,” he said. “I look for something that I really have a hard time letting go of. Hopefully I don’t want to let go of it.”

The staff accepts submissions on all topics. Because it publishes yearly, building an issue around a theme would be too limiting.

“Since it’s only open to UNK students, the submission process is more limited than if it was open on a national level,” Jacobs said. “I think when you’re putting together a good issue, your first accepted piece sets a tone and a bar for the rest of the pieces you look for.”

In addition to featuring student writers and photographers, students like Jacobs do the production work for the The Carillon.

“It’s a student-run publication,” he said. “Not only is there the benefit of getting published in it, there’s the benefit of working on it as a staff member. We get to see the process behind publication. We get to make those publishing decisions and see how it all comes together.”