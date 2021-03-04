Print only: The Carillon publishing students' prose since 1986

KEARNEY — Tyler Jacobs appreciates the value of the printed word.
“We still think it’s a treat to see our work on a printed page,” said Jacobs, student editor of The Carillon, the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s literary journal. “So we keep it in printed form. At some point we may have an online archive, but as of right now it’s only available in print.”
The Carillon features poetry, fiction, nonfiction and photography by UNK students and other writers associated with the university. In April, Jacobs hopes to hold a copy in his hands of the 36th annual publication, started in 1986 and named after the bell tower that was constructed on campus that year.
“Because we print the journal, our funding is more limited,” Jacobs said, “so we do an anthology publication, rather than a small monthly release. The Carillon is usually over 100 pages.”
Jacobs, an English writing major with a minor in creative writing who graduates in May, acknowledges the effort that goes into such a large project.
“It definitely has its tribulations and trials — but it definitely has its rewards,” Jacobs said. “The nice thing is that we have a great staff that puts all the needed effort into a great publication.”
Brad Aaron Modlin, assistant professor of English, functions as the faculty adviser for The Carillon. He wrote about the vetting process in an email interview.
“Because a magazine has to pay per printed page, it has to be selective,” he wrote. “The staff must ask, ‘Is this story/poem/essay worth the cost?’ More importantly, they must ask, ‘Is this worth owning?’ Publishing in The Carillon means joining a 36-year tradition of magazines that have made students proud.”
He also acknowledges the power of the printed word.
“Internet publishing has its merits, but over time, you may forget about a website,” Modlin wrote. “On the other hand, you can pull The Carillon down from bookshelves in every home you inhabit for years. It can wait atop your parents’ coffee table. And in the Calvin T. Ryan archives. There’s your name and art. In print. Worth owning.”
As an adviser, Modlin gives input and guidance, but maintains a hands-off approach.
“He leaves it to us to do what we want,” Jacobs said. “But he’s always there to lead us in the right direction when we need help. He’s really great with that.”
New this year is a special recognition for outstanding student literary work.
“We started the Bell Ringer Prize, a monetary prize awarded to a student who submitted outstanding work,” Jacobs said. “The winner is chosen by an outside judge. We built that on a rotating genre basis. This year it was flash fiction.”
Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason judged the contest this year.
When it comes to selecting submissions for The Carillon, Jacobs looks for compelling work.
“I look for something that holds on to me, something that echoes further on from the page,” he said. “I look for something that I really have a hard time letting go of. Hopefully I don’t want to let go of it.”
The staff accepts submissions on all topics. Because it publishes yearly, building an issue around a theme would be too limiting.
“Since it’s only open to UNK students, the submission process is more limited than if it was open on a national level,” Jacobs said. “I think when you’re putting together a good issue, your first accepted piece sets a tone and a bar for the rest of the pieces you look for.”
In addition to featuring student writers and photographers, students like Jacobs do the production work for the The Carillon.
“It’s a student-run publication,” he said. “Not only is there the benefit of getting published in it, there’s the benefit of working on it as a staff member. We get to see the process behind publication. We get to make those publishing decisions and see how it all comes together.”
Jacobs considers the magazine to be a snapshot of the literary scene at the University of Nebraska at Kearney for the academic year.
“It is a document of the best of that year,” he said.
The staff also has the job of rejecting some submissions. Most rejections stem from submissions not fitting into the style and the tone of The Carillon. The staff occasionally works with student writers to revise the submitted material to make it more suitable.
“This year we sent out galleys to each writer to proof just to make sure everything was 100 percent correct in how they wanted to be represented,” Jacobs said.