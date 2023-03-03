KEARNEY – A rising pop country foursome, The Hall Sisters, will perform March 13 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center for the Kearney Concert Association.

Jessica Hall said she and her sisters were tomboys, but they grew up in North Carolina in a very musically-inclined home.

“We had music playing all the time. We were always singing and goofing around,” Hall said in a release.

The Hall Sisters’ performance is among the final three shows for the Kearney Concert Association’s 2022-23 season. Tickets to those three shows can be purchased at a steep discount, said KCA President Angela Wright.

Adults can purchase tickets to the remaining shows for $36. The price is $18 for students and $78 for families.

“The final three shows of the KCA season may be the biggest three shows we’ve ever had back to back,” Wright said in the release. “So no matter when the ground hog says it will warm up, it will be smoking hot inside the Merryman during the next few months.”

Jessica Hall said she and her sisters played outside and worked and cut grass, but their paths eventually led them to the stage.

When the sisters were about 10 or 11, they individually started casually taking instrument lessons. Then in 2005 they started to attend a music camp.

“And in 2008, when the youngest of us was only 8, they needed four girls to sing an a cappella song for the finale of the camp show. So we sang ‘Nearer My God to Thee,’” Jessica Hall said, “and the people who ran the camp told us, ‘Y’all need to take some lessons and start singing as a group.’”

In 2012 they moved to Nashville for two years and trained intensively with the family that ran the camp.

“Then we moved back home to North Carolina in 2014 and have been performing professionally ever since,” Hall said. “Eclectic would be a good word to describe our musical style. Our dad was really into the music of the ‘40s and ‘50s with the crooners and sister acts. Mom was into the music of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.”

The parents introduced the sisters to many different styles of music, which had a major influence on how the sisters developed their style.

“As we grew as a group our sound kind of morphed. In the beginning it was more ‘40s and ‘50s style, because we loved all the four-part harmonies and sister stuff, and simultaneously our skills with instruments were coming along,” Jessica Hall said.

“We’ve never been able to narrow ourselves down to a specific genre since our style is very distinctive, but we are basically under the blanket of pop country,” Hall said.

In 2019, Hall said they had an incredible experience touring Eastern Europe.

Albania had just been hit by a massive earthquake that devastated some of the places.

“Yet it was really impacting to see the joy and love these people had as we came to perform for them even though their lives had been totally disrupted,” Hall said.

KCA’s Wright said that after The Hall Sisters perform on March 13, Jeremy Stolle will bring his classical Broadway style to the Merryman on April 20, followed on May 12 by Beginnings, the ultimate Chicago tribute band.

The May concert will be at Kearney High School since the KCA Endowment is sponsoring a free afternoon student performance of the show at KHS.

Memberships, information and video clips of the shows are available at www.KearneyConcerts.org, by calling 308-627-2717 and at the door the night of the show.