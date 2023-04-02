KEARNEY — Bruce Whitacre feels drawn to poetry for the medium’s ability to serve different purposes.

“I’ve written in many forms,” said the former Kearney resident. “I’ve written stories, screenplays and I worked in theater for a long time. I came to poetry in the last five or six years. I tend to be a narrative poet, so I believe that poetry can be used for storytelling. I think that poetry works for me in this project because it is so flexible.”

In his book, “The Elk in the Glade: The World of Pioneer and Painter Jennie Hicks,” the writer uses lyrical poetry, prose poems and ekphrastic poetry to explore the life of his great-grandmother, a pioneer girl who went on to become an accomplished landscape painter in 20th-century rural Nebraska.

“I wrote some hypothetical poems about why she painted mountains when she lived in the prairie,” Whitacre said. “Poetry is broad enough and flexible enough to hold the aspects of this story that I was interested in, which was the emotional journey of an artist like Jenny from her prairie childhood to exposure to the arts in the East when she went to her home in Cleveland.”

After her children grew up and her husband died, Hicks devoted herself to painting.

Whitacre will read from his book during a public event at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library. His reading is part of the month-long poetry event, “How the Light Gets In: A Celebration of Poetry in Central Nebraska” presented by Kearney Public Library and the Prairie Art Brothers.

Admission to the reading is free.

Whitacre will also lead a poetry workshop at noon Tuesday at the library. Admission for the workshop is $15 and includes lunch.

Want to hear more? Additional stops on the tour of Bruce Whitacre: ■ April 6 – 5 p.m. — Francie and Finch Bookshop, Lincoln. ■ April 13 – 7 p.m. — Dawson County Historical Society Museum, Lexington. ■ April 17 – 1 p.m. — Red Cloud Opera House Gallery, Red Cloud. ■ April 20 – 7 p.m. — Museum of the High Plains, McCook. ■ April 22 – 2 p.m. — South Pointe Barnes & Noble, Lincoln. ■ April 23 – 1 p.m. — The Bookworm, Omaha.

“This is my celebration of the people who raised me, in many ways,” the poet said. “And many of these poems are elegies to my aunts and grandmother, Jenny’s daughter, as well as to Jenny. The forms of poetry fit what I was after in this story.”

Born in 1879 in Cleveland, Ohio, Jennie Fitch Hicks moved with her family to Nebraska in the 1880s. After marriage, childrearing and the untimely death of her husband, she moved to Farnam in the late 1930s where she painted more than 1,500 landscapes in oil. She sold 1,000 pieces of her artwork to patrons throughout the United States, Canada and Britain. She died in 1977.

Whitacre is touring Nebraska in support of his book. His tour coincides with “Jennie Fitch Hicks: Paintings and Poetry,” a special exhibit of Hicks’ work at the Dawson County Historical Society and Museum in Lexington, currently on display through Aug. 3. The exhibit features more than 20 paintings from the collections of Hick’s descendants, marking her first museum show.

Whitacre said he wanted to capture moments and images that helped tell the story of his great-grandmother. The brevity of poetry works well with that goal.

“Images are extremely important in poetry, of course,” he said. “I didn’t want to write ‘A Little House on the Prairie’ or a romance novel — all those stories are told. We can fill in the gaps where she went from being a child in a sod house to a mother painting a picture. Poetry gave me the chance to jump in and out of the steps in the story.”

Whitacre, who lives in New York, acknowledges the parallels of his life to the life of his great-grandmother. He retired from a career in the arts to writing full time at about the same age that Hicks devoted her time to painting.

“I’ve been writing about her life since I was 10 years old and I first heard these stories,” he said. “I really got on to this project about six years ago when I was back in Nebraska and I visited the cemetery in Farnam for the very first time. And the last poem is almost exactly what happened — I felt this sudden presence of all these people I’d grown up with.”

The project started emerging in 2020 during the pandemic lockdowns.

Whitacre grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School.

“I was a paperboy for the Hub,” he said.

Growing up in Kearney allowed Whitacre a chance to live a carefree life. He spent a lot of time around Kearney Lake near where the family also lived.

“I have a lot of poems based in Kearney, or going back to childhood memories,” he said. “Being around nature and being in a town where you could ride your bike downtown and pay your paper bill with the Hub and go to Paul’s Broiler and have a breakfast — and you’re only 10 years old. It gave you so much control and independence and confidence to live in a town like that.”