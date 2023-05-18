KEARNEY — Director David Bauer has a strong connection with the title of the Platte River Singers’ upcoming concert, “The Seasons of Life.”

“This is a topic I’ve wanted to address in a concert for a couple of years,” he said. “I could never find the right pieces of music to put it together. Finally, during Christmas vacation, I found them. While people were having fun, I was having more fun.”

For the retired professor of music and former director of choirs at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Bauer knows the kind of music he wanted for the spring concert of the Platte River Singers, a community choir with members from central Nebraska.

“I went through reams and piles of music trying to find the right text and right compositions that ‘sing’ and are so expressive that audiences will enjoy what we’re doing — and the singers will enjoy it, too,” Bauer said.

The pieces of music remind the director that life is short and brief.

“We’ll start with performances from the children’s chorale,” David said. “Dr. Gary Davis will read a reading as we transition to the adult singers. We will be transitioning on the old Pete Seger song, ‘Turn, Turn, Turn.’ We’ll have two guitarists joining us for that.”

The Platte River Singers, under the direction of David Bauer, and the Platte River Children’s Chorale, under the director of his wife, Ann Bauer, will perform a concert, “The Seasons of Life,” at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Fine Arts Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

Admission to the concert is free.

“The audience will hear everything from a song using the Robert Frost poem ‘The Road Not Taken’ to ‘I Am Not Yours,’ which is a very sad song featuring a poem written by Sarah Teasdale,” David said. “And you’ll hear some soloists on ‘You Raise Me Up.’”

The concert will end with “Let the River Run,” a song that reminds listeners to take advantage of life and to enjoy it while possible.

“If an opportunity knocks at your door, it’s okay to take it,” David said. “It’s just a joy to hear the 50 singers in Platte River Singers. We’ve only had eight rehearsals with them, and the children will have nine rehearsals. They all do a remarkable job. I enjoy every bit of it.”

The title of the concert stems from a personal situation for the director. David is dealing with multiple myeloma, a type of non-curable cancer that forms in plasma cells.

“I went through a stem cell transplant two years ago,” David said. “And, you know, it does wake you up to the fact that life is really going to be short. But standing in front of these singers is just a total joy. I’m only conducting three of the pieces. Brian Botsford conducts some of these pieces and Ann Bauer, my wife, is conducting some of the music in this concert.”

All of these external events only serve to magnify the power of music in David’s life.

“This has heightened my appreciation for life and humanity,” he said. “It makes me take time to look at nature and look at all the beautiful things around us — including the beautiful people.”

The power of music What: “The Seasons of Life,” a concert by Platte River Singers and Platte River Children’s Chorale. When: 7 p.m. Sunday. Where: Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission: Free. Contact: 308-865-8618; UNK.edu.

The sound of human voices, working together to create beautiful music, means a great deal to David.

“For me, the melody has to be obvious and present, if that makes sense,” he said. “The harmonies that go with it need to be well put together so that it expresses the text and the meaning of the composition that you’re singing.”

David spoke about a member of the choir that drives from Funk to Kearney for a rehearsal each Sunday. After one rehearsal, the man came up to David and said he had “goosebumps on goosebumps” because of the beauty of the music.

“That’s maybe why we do this,” David said. “There needs to be an avenue where community members have something that is pretty high level of repertoire to rehearse — and have the opportunity to perform. I think everyone in the choir loves it. They are always at the rehearsals. And the children, it reminds me of the Vienna Boys’ Choir or a children’s choir in England. It’s such a joy.”