'Paddington Gets in a Jam' tickets on sale for March 2 show

KEARNEY – Tickets continue to be on sale for “Paddington Gets in a Jam,” a live stage show, designed for children, at 6:30 p.m. March 2 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $12 for ages 16 and younger.

The show is presented as part of the Morris Matinees series.

Based on the character created by Michael Bond in 1958, the story follows Paddington when he goes next door to borrow a cup of sugar from his neighbor, Mr. Curry. His neighbor is in a panic because he’s expecting a visit from his great aunt Matilda. After Paddington offers to help, everything seems to go wrong.

Presented by Rockefeller Productions, the show features Paddington Bear, the main character in more than 20 books for children. The books have been translated into 30 languages across 70 titles and have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.

The author based Paddington Bear on a lone teddy bear he found in a London shop near Paddington Station on Christmas Eve in 1956. Bond wrote his first story in 10 days, releasing “A Bear Called Paddington” less than two years later. The first stuffed bear resembling Paddington was created in 1972.

For more information or tickets, call 308-698-8297 or visit MerrymanCenter.org.