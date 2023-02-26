KEARNEY – Many children grew up listening to and reading stories about Paddington Bear, a fictional creature created in 1958 by British author Michael Bond.

The new stage show, “Paddington Gets In a Jam,” takes that character and sets him in a new story.

While going next door to borrow a cup of sugar from his neighbor, Paddington tries to help Mr. Curry prepare for a visit from his great aunt Matilda. Of course, in typical fashion for the lovable bear, everything goes wrong as he tries to help with the to-do list – repair the pipes in the bathroom, vacuum the floors, install new carpet, bake a cake.

The Merryman Performing Arts Center will present the live stage show, “Paddington Gets In a Jam,” at 6:30 p.m. March 2. Tickets for the show start at $12.

The current show debuted in New York City in 2019 and earned a spot as a New York Times Critic’s Pick. “Paddington Gets In a Jam” has gone on to play internationally and will be touring the United States for the next several months.

The show features live actors along with a life-sized puppet of Paddington. The puppet requires two puppeteers, hidden on stage, to bring him to life.

During the show, cakes explode, pipes flood a bathroom and a picture on a wall gets vacuumed up. How? The producers didn’t want to reveal all of the tricks, but they did explain a few things: “We don’t want to spoil how all the magic in the show happens, but often it’s done with the help of magnets, small hidden levers, pulley systems, trap doors and actors/puppeteers being sneaky back or under stage.”

See the show What: “Paddington Gets In a Jam,” a live action stage show When: 6:30 p.m. March 2 Where: Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Admission: Starting at $12 Contact: 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org

As for the exploding cake, the producers wrote: “After Paddington puts the cake in the oven, during a certain point in the show when no one is looking in the kitchen, the actor playing Great Aunt Matilda opens a trap door in the back of the oven and takes out the cake Paddington made. Then at the right time she puts the exploding cake into the oven and puts a headset on so she can hear the stage manager. The stage manager will tell her when to start pushing the exploding cake out of the oven.”

Laura Manns, puppet designer, worked on creating Paddington for the stage. As she completed her work on the puppet, she worried about the look of the bear.

Coming up at the Merryman ■ March 3 – 9:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. — “Henrietta Solway,” a play presented by Animal Engine Theatre based on the work of Willa Cather, free admission. ■ March 13 – 7:30 p.m. — The Hall Sisters, four sisters performing in the style of the Andrew Sisters, presented by Kearney Concert Association, by season ticket. ■ March 16 – 2 p.m. — “One Night in Memphis,” featuring the music of Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash, tickets start at $35.

“At first he wasn’t cute enough,” she wrote. “I was near finishing Paddington up and something wasn’t quite right; he had more of a grown-up bear appearance. I played around with bigger eyes, repositioning the nose, but couldn’t figure it out. After a moment away from him, I came back and realized what it was: His snout was too big.”

She reworked Paddington’s face.

“I shrunk the snout which in turn made all his facial features come in towards the center of his face, therefore making his forehead bigger and perhaps giving a slightly more infantile appearance,” Manns wrote. “Tiny tweaks sometimes make a big difference.”

For more information on the show, visit PaddingtonGetsInaJam.com.