KEARNEY — How four American music icons ended up in a recording studio in Memphis, Tennessee, on Dec. 4, 1956, matters less than the impromptu music they made.

Carl Perkins and his brothers, Clayton and Jay, booked a session at Sam Phillip’s Sun Studio. They met to record an old blues song, “Matchbox,” with a new piano player, Jerry Lee Lewis, helping out. After they finished recording, Elvis Presley stopped by, and then Johnny Cash showed up. A recording engineer, Jack Clement, kept the tape rolling and captured the jam session without the knowledge of the performers.

The stage show, “One Night in Memphis,” relives that session complete with more than 90 minutes of authentic rockabilly, country, gospel and 1950s rock and roll.

The show stops in Kearney for two performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 16 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are sold out. Tickets start at $35 for the 2 p.m. show.

The jam session in 1956 went on for quite a while. At some point during the session, Phillips, owner of the studio and manger of Elvis, called a newspaper reporter to suggest some coverage. Photographs were taken and an article appeared the next day about the memorable occasion under the headline of “Million Dollar Quartet.”

What survives today is a recording of an event that is a momentous eavesdropping on American recording artist icons in their prime: Elvis, Perkins, Lewis and Cash all having the time of their life singing country, gospel and rock and roll songs.