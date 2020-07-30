KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Historical Society has announced the arrival of a piece of Buffalo County history that has been repurposed as the new Trails & Rails Museum entrance sign.
The museum moved its guest entrance from the historic Union Pacific Depot to the Family History Center in July 2017. The BCHS Building Committee already had discussed numerous options for an exterior sign.
“One of our board members, Robin Smith, suggested a couple of signs from Elm Creek that we might be able to attain,” said Jennifer Murrish, BCHS executive director. “We reached out to Mike at M & J Signs, as he has always been so great to work with, to see if our ideas had any merit and if it was even a remote possibility. Of course, Mike said he could make it work.”
M & J Signs posted images of the final product on July 16 on its Facebook page. Mike’s last paragraph says, “…So as we look at the craziness in our world today please remember those in our small communities that will ALWAYS be there for you if asked. There is still good in this world. God Bless.”
This project was made possible by M & J Signs of Elm Creek, CHS in Holdrege, the Kearney Visitors Bureau, the city of Kearney, Kucera Painting, Kearney Concrete and the BCHS Building Committee.
“BCHS is incredibly grateful to everyone that had a hand in preserving this piece of Buffalo County’s history and repurposing it into a new exterior sign for your Trails & Rails Museum,” Murrish said.
The museum plans to have a display inside the Family History Center about the sign’s history from the Elm Creek Co-op. If the public has any photos or stories from the Elm Creek Co-op, currently owned by CHS in Holdrege, please reach out to any BCHS staff member.