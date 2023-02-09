MINDEN – Comedian Billie J Puttergill calls her show “Halftime with Billie J” for one simple reason.

“Because I’m over 50 and I’m going downhill fast,” she said in a phone interview while the comedian drove through North Platte.

She goes by Billie J, without the last name.

“I married that,” she laughed. “My middle name is really Jo, but there’s this gal in Denver called Billie Jo Gillespie who does comedy out there, and I didn’t want to be confused with her. So I just went with Billie J, just to make it different. You don’t have to write all that down. That’s just for your personal information.”

Her mother nicknamed her BJ, something Billie J has been trying to get away from for years.

“My whole life I’ve always enjoyed being the center of attention,” she said. “I make sure everybody knows I’m there when I walk into a party, let’s put it that way. And I’m always at the fun table. If we’re at a wedding or an event, our table is the best table there. We always have a lot of fun.”

The comedian originally worked in sales.

Billie J said, “I told funny stories to get people to buy stuff from me. So it was kind of a natural evolution into the comedy thing. People have told me for years that I should be a comedian. But I was too busy raising kids.”

Now that her children have grown, Billie J looks for the humor in life.

“It’s a great time to get into it,” she said of her passion for humor. “And now some people say I’m too old for comedy, No, I’m having the time of my life right now.”

Known as the Mom Comedian of Western Nebraska, Billie J will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Minden Opera House for a clean comedy show. She’ll share the stage with Talon Saucerman, former Kearney resident Ethan Abramson and a special first-time comedian. Tickets for the show are $15 and can be purchased on EventBrite or at the door.

Billie J tells her original stories with humor and theatrics. On her website she writes that she draws “on 50-plus years of experience in too many jobs to count, many family situations and multiple life lessons. You can’t believe all the material that just falls in my lap.”

She tackles subjects about everyday life in the Midwest, topics that many Nebraskans can understand.

“I grew up on a farm in Cambridge and I now live on a ranch,” Billie J said. “I tell everybody it’s ‘ranchy’ – not ‘raunchy.’ It’s pretty much storytelling and mostly about my family. I pick on my husband a lot. He’s okay with that.”

Her husband helps Billie J with a lot of her material.

“But he would never get on stage and do what I do,” she said. “But I enjoy it. And right now, with the way the world is, everybody needs a lot of laughter, so I just try to raise the world’s vibration with laughter.”

With the stories she tells, people often ask Billie J if they are true.

“For anybody who knows me, yep, those stories are true,” she said. “I take things that might be a little traumatic and turn them into stories because that’s just how it is – and those stories are funny. And people can relate to them. Most everything that happens to us, people can relate to.”

Billie J works diligently to make her material family friendly. She admits to having one story that requires a crude word for manure.

“That’s about as vulgar as it gets,” she laughed. “I want to make it fun for everybody. I’ve performed at some county fairs with little kids and grandpas and grandmas there, so it’s important to make it fun for all of them. You can say a lot of things without making it gross.”

Billie J understands the importance of comedy in our society.

“Laughter is huge,” she said. “Laughter can cure people. You can cure a lot of depression, you can cure a lot of ailments with laughter. You can take anything and turn it around and make it funny.”

The comedian especially enjoys performances in theaters because audiences come for the humor.

“The venues are so awesome,” Billie J said. “The audiences are there strictly for comedy. I don’t have hecklers because that’s a bar thing. The comedy shows we do at the theaters, that’s a different type of audience.”