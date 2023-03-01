KEARNEY – Three performers, 30 different characters and the stories of Willa Cather – that’s how Karim Muasher describes the heart of the new play, “Henrietta Solway.”

“It is inspired by the works of famed Nebraska author, Willa Cather,” he said in an interview while on tour in Lincoln. “It is a mash-up of her various short stories, serialized novels, as well as her biography. It is performed by just three performers with minimal sets and props, performers who use their bodies and live instruments to portray more than 30 different characters. They play live music and take the audience on a journey from small-town Nebraska to New York City and back again.”

The play focuses on a young girl growing up in rural Nebraska in 1896 who dreams of bigger and different things.

“She ends up, like Cather, moving to New York City to become an author,” Muasher said. “The show is interested in the theme of memory and childhood.”

As the character matures, she finds herself looking back to her roots – and trying to make sense of her childhood memories.

Muasher, along with his wife, Carrie Brown, will perform “Henrietta Solway” at the Merryman Performing Arts Center at 9:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday.

Admission to both shows is free.

The duo perform as Animal Engine.

When it comes to memory, Muasher understands that it comes from experiences and from other sources. He believes that theater serves as a useful way to explore those concepts.

“I think memory, in many ways, lives in the body,” he said. “It’s a smell, it’s a feeling, it’s a way of walking or moving. So by experiencing that with actors on stage, you’re able to have a visceral experience of seeing a characters go from being a young girl, being scolded by her father, to then growing up and returning to her hometown – and her father is gone, right? But the memory is still there.”

The National Willa Cather Center commissioned “Henrietta Solway.”

“They were having their annual spring conference, which was focusing on Cather’s magazine writings,” Muasher said. “They commissioned us to write a new play inspired by her works. What we did as a company was to read all of her short stories, all of her serialized novels and we also dug into some of her personal letters.”

Cather never wanted anyone to read her letters. Muasher describes the Nebraska author as a very private person.

“She had her partner burn a draft of a new novel, after Cather died, and all of her letters,” he said. “We do have access to some of her letters. We read all of these things to find these interesting themes emerging, this idea of a love of a place where you come from.”

Cather grew up in small-town Nebraska on the prairie.

“In order to be her full self as an artist and a person, she needed to ultimately leave and live somewhere else,” Muasher said. “And yet she was drawn back to Nebraska through her writing. You see that in all of her short stories; that there is some sort of disdain for the prairie, for Nebraska – and at the same time a very deep love for it. Places where we grow up have such a strong pull on us, both for the good things that happened and for the difficult ones.”

Through this project, Muasher learned that our identity changes over time.

“We make of our memories what we want,” he said. “We can tell the story we want to tell of our own lives. We have all of these things happen to us and we do all of these different things – and we get to choose what that says about us.”

Muasher was born in the Middle East and moved to the United States as an infant. He spent most of his childhood in Norfolk, Virginia. Brown, who grew up in Lincoln, gave Muasher a copy of “My Antonia.” They both now live in New York City.

“It’s really funny that I have no connection to this region,” he said. “I think it’s a testament to Willa Cather’s writing that once I started reading ‘My Antonia,’ like so many people, I was completely hooked by the way she described the landscape and the love she had for the different people she based her characters on.”