Nebraska Game and Parks' 2020 Outdoor Winter Challenge sends young photographers into nature

LINCOLN — Finding a reason to enjoy the outdoors on a winter day can be a challenge.
Monica Macoubrie, outdoor education specialist with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, devised a way to get students outside. The 2020 Outdoor Winter Challenge helps combat cabin fever, helps exercise some creativity and can also help families connect.
“The goal is to have students, when they’re not in school, go out with their families and challenge themselves to find daily things in nature to photograph,” she said. “The Challenge, from Dec. 26-31, starts with finding something red in nature on Saturday, Dec. 26.”
Students who share their photos on social media will be entered in a random drawing for prizes.
“These are very, very simple things to photograph,” Macoubrie said. “Take a photo of it, upload it to our Facebook page and then at the end of that 24-hour period, for the challenge of the day, we will randomly select a winner and they will receive a prize.”
She wanted to create an activity that will engage students during their winter break from school.
“We mostly aimed it at students because there’s not a lot going on at the end of the year,” Macoubrie said. “And especially with COVID-19, a lot of people won’t be traveling for the holidays. This is just something that helps them get outside and challenge themselves to do something simple.”
The six challenges are:
- Dec. 26 – Take a photo of something natural that is red.
- Dec. 27 – Take a photo of a leaf shaped like a heart.
- Dec. 28 – Take a photo of something in nature that looks like the letter “M.”
- Dec. 29 – Take a photo of a seed or a berry.
- Dec. 30 – Take a photo of something in nature that has symmetry.
- Dec. 31 – Take a photo of something bumpy in nature.
“You can find this stuff outside and it’s a fun thing for kids to do,” Macoubrie said. “We assumed that most people will be using a cellphone and then uploading it to Facebook after they take the photo.”
She uses the word “simple” to describe the challenges but the photographers can make it as complex as they wish.
Macoubrie said she will be outside in late December, with her daughter, accepting 2020 Outdoor Winter Challenge and taking photos.
“We have nothing else planned for that time,” she laughed.
For more information visit OutdoorNebraska.gov.
