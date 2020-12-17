Nebraska Game and Parks' 2020 Outdoor Winter Challenge sends young photographers into nature

LINCOLN — Finding a reason to enjoy the outdoors on a winter day can be a challenge.

Monica Macoubrie, outdoor education specialist with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, devised a way to get students outside. The 2020 Outdoor Winter Challenge helps combat cabin fever, helps exercise some creativity and can also help families connect.

“The goal is to have students, when they’re not in school, go out with their families and challenge themselves to find daily things in nature to photograph,” she said. “The Challenge, from Dec. 26-31, starts with finding something red in nature on Saturday, Dec. 26.”

Students who share their photos on social media will be entered in a random drawing for prizes.

“These are very, very simple things to photograph,” Macoubrie said. “Take a photo of it, upload it to our Facebook page and then at the end of that 24-hour period, for the challenge of the day, we will randomly select a winner and they will receive a prize.”

She wanted to create an activity that will engage students during their winter break from school.