KEARNEY – Tradition remains the foundation of NCC — The Classic.

But even a structure with a solid foundation often needs upkeep and tweaks over time. In order to better serve ranchers and cattlemen across the nation, the event, formerly known as the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic, has undergone a rebranding for its 32nd annual year in Kearney. Along with a new name and logo, The Classic has also revamped its schedule to better accommodate cattlemen.

“How do we improve the traditional event? We knew the number one thing that all farmers and ranchers and truly everyone faces is not enough time or labor force at home to spend a week in Kearney, Nebraska,” said Executive Director Ronette Bush-Heinrich.

The Classic Winter Edition will be held Feb. 18-26 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney. The schedule has been refined for attendants to see as much as they can while they are there. The Classic kicks off Saturday with the Youth Beef Livestock Judging Contest. Teams from as far as California have registered to participate in the event, Bush-Heinrich said.

One of the major schedule changes takes place Feb. 23. All bulls, heifers and the commercial pen of heifers sale will take place that day.

“It’s going to be a big day. it’s going to be a busy day,” said Bush-Heinrich. “If you are a commercial cowman in the Midwest, you can go to the Classic and look at all the things you can take in in one day.”

The event will shift focus to younger generations on Feb. 24 with product demonstrations at 2 p.m. that will provide educational opportunities for children who may want to join 4-H or FFA to show cattle. The junior market show will take place Feb. 25, and the junior prospect breeding heifer show will be Feb. 26.

“We hope it will be a lot less chaotic for families showing both market and breeding,” said Bush-Heinrich.

Along with The Classic — Winter Edition, NCC — The Classic has a Pop-Up Event Aug. 23 and a Fall Edition Nov. 2-5 to provide more opportunities for youth.

Bush-Heinrich is optimistic that making changes to the schedule will be an improvement for everyone.

“I’m extremely excited about the schedule. Anytime we can keep refining and doing a better job of providing opportunities for cattlemen of all ages, that is what it’s all about,” she said.