Zeus Rebel Waters to perform from new album at The Other Side Nov. 13

KEARNEY — Getting on stage turns mild-mannered Bryon Waters into something special — Zeus Rebel Waters.
“On stage I am definitely The Incredible Hulk, I’m crazy, I’m fun, I’m loud,” he said in an interview from the school where he works at his day job in St. Louis. “In person, Bryon is like Bruce Banner; kinda quiet, reserved and a loner. That’s my alter ego. That’s the difference between Bryon and Zeus. Zeus is like — “
And at this point in the interview, Waters roars into the phone.
“But Bryon is kinda chillin’,” Waters added.
The performer took time from his job as a teacher to talk about his hip-hop career. He calls his musical style “Gumbo,” a mixture of many different genres.
Zeus Rebel Waters will perform music from his new album, “Long Way From Home,” at 9 p.m. Nov. 13 at The Other Side in Kearney.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun, a lot of energy and it will be a melodic pot of different genres and different music,” Water said. “We’ll have records that everyone will enjoy. Nebraska shows me a lot of love. I’ve played shows in Grand Island and I’ve played Kearney a few times. I get an extreme amount of love from Nebraska so I would say this is definitely one of my favorite states to perform in.”
Waters performs mostly his own music.
“I’m definitely an original artist,” he said. “I’ll be doing original compositions. Sometimes I’ll throw in a cover, just to mess with the crowd and have a little fun, but for the most part, it’s about 98 percent original.”
As for influences, the hip-hop artist draws from his own life.
“The process is always different,” Waters said. “A lot of the time I’ll write from experiences I went through. On my new album, I just let the music tell me what to do. I was on my way to Chicago with a friend and our children, just for some fun for the weekend. My producer, Terex, sent me some tracks. I was listening to the tracks and I just started writing, doing what the music told me to do.”
After returning to St. Louis, Waters began recording the music. His manager, Michael Henderson from S.U.I.T.E Productions, flew in from Los Angeles to listen.
“The original plan was for the music to come out in January,” Waters said. “He heard the records and he said, ‘It’s got to come out right now.’ So we ended up putting the album, ‘Long Way From Home,’ out now. It’s available on all platforms.”
Even though he moved up the release date to Oct. 30, Waters said he felt fine with the end result.
“I’m an experienced musician,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for so long. The process is always organic and I really believe that when God says it’s time, you just go ahead and push the button. Michael felt the same way. The record is very compelling. And the creepy thing is that I feel like I’m living some of my records as I wrote them. It was a very different and peculiar process this time.”
Waters sees no real connection between his day job as a teacher and his musical career.
“As a school teacher, my main focus is to really motivate and encourage these youths — and let them know that, hey, man you can really be yourself and still be cool,” he said. “I know in middle school I was a follower. Man, I did a lot of fighting and gang banging — just a lot of stuff. I didn’t have to because I had a really good structure at home; two amazing parents. But you know, peer pressure and wanting to be a tough guy, so just let them know, man, you can still be a cool dude and just chill and not be tough or hard all the time.”
Waters sees his teaching role as a way to guide young people and help them avoid the same mistakes he made. He also acknowledges a spiritual connection with his music.
“I have a different relationship with music than other artists because it’s a spiritual thing,” Water added. “It’s not like a Jesus freak thing or every-Sunday-in-church guy. I have a different spirituality when it comes to music. When I was young I heard the drums in my heart, I heard the snare in my chest. I just heard the music and it felt different. When people come to my show at The Other Side, I guarantee that it will be the best live show they’ve heard in a long time. My stage show is definitely like the pepperoni on the pizza.”
