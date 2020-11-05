Zeus Rebel Waters to perform from new album at The Other Side Nov. 13

“I’m an experienced musician,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for so long. The process is always organic and I really believe that when God says it’s time, you just go ahead and push the button. Michael felt the same way. The record is very compelling. And the creepy thing is that I feel like I’m living some of my records as I wrote them. It was a very different and peculiar process this time.”

Waters sees no real connection between his day job as a teacher and his musical career.

“As a school teacher, my main focus is to really motivate and encourage these youths — and let them know that, hey, man you can really be yourself and still be cool,” he said. “I know in middle school I was a follower. Man, I did a lot of fighting and gang banging — just a lot of stuff. I didn’t have to because I had a really good structure at home; two amazing parents. But you know, peer pressure and wanting to be a tough guy, so just let them know, man, you can still be a cool dude and just chill and not be tough or hard all the time.”

Waters sees his teaching role as a way to guide young people and help them avoid the same mistakes he made. He also acknowledges a spiritual connection with his music.