UNK Wind Ensemble members
Members are listed with hometown and major:
Flute/piccolo
Alliance – Courtney Cox, finance.
Cheyenne, Wyoming – Lana Novotny, music and psychology.
Gering – Alethia Henderson, biochemistry.
Hastings – Breanna Groves, music education.
Wauneta – Ella O’Neil, accounting.
Oboe
Kearney – Lydia Hoss, supply chain management.
Clarinet
Aichi, Japan – Erika Tsuji, business administration-accounting.
Cheyenne, Wyoming – Emily Schwaiger, music education.
Columbus – Douglas Davidchik, physics and math.
Grand Island – Mali Xayarath, music education.
Gretna – Jamie Vaughn, music and political science.
Hastings – Maddison Barrientez, history education.
Kearney – Mychaela Fegter, music education.
Bass clarinet
Hemingford – Kylie Mendiola, music education.
Alto saxophone
Central City – Bailey Manhart, music education.
Columbus – Rebecca Hoffman, music education.
Kearney – Alana Zimbelman, music education.
Tenor saxophone
Aurora – Tyler Miller, health sciences-chiropractic.
Kenesaw – Emma Schroeder, music education.
Baritone saxophone
North Platte – Bailey Roeder, elementary education.
Bassoon
North Platte – Jakob Gutschenritter, pre-medical.
North Platte – Hannah Sims, undecided.
Horn
Broken Bow – Cameron Grafel, music education.
Kearney – Jacob Solomon, music education.
Scottsbluff – Jamisyn Howard, elementary education.
Trumpet
Crete – Allison Singh, occupational therapy (doctoral program).
Grand Island – Abraham Lopez, music education.
Hartington – Sadie Uhing, music education.
Hastings – Mekenzie Miller, music performance.
Kearney – Daniel McCarty, music education.
Ravenna – Ryan Johnson, music education.
Trombone
Holdrege – Hannah Hofaker, music education.
Kearney – Jacob Temme, music performance.
Lincoln – Haley West, music education.
Omaha – Rahn Johnson, chemistry-pre-health science.
Wray, Colorado – Benjamin Prentice, music education.
Euphonium
East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania – Ming Li Goldston, music education.
Elm Creek – Chloe Harms, music education.
Tuba
Kearney – Avery Reitz, undecided.
Mitchell – Zane Blomenkamp, history education.
Percussion
Alliance – Aiden Zaro, music education.
Columbus – Ryan Sims, music education.
Culbertson – Kassi Cooper, music education.
Hastings – Shannon Armstrong, music education.
Kearney – Jacob Obrecht, music education.
Loup City – Cameron Russell, music business.
Mitchell – Kenna Krahulik, exercise science.
North Platte – Steven Koehn, music.
Shelby – Connor Morrison, music education.