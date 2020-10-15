UNK’s Buckner, Chen record Goldmark and Reinagle sonatas

KEARNEY — Nathan Buckner and Ting-Lan Chen wanted to explore music featuring violin and piano written before the turn of the 20th century.
“There were very few solo American piano sonatas before 1900,” said Buckner, professor of piano at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “And there are precious few for piano and violin. Two sonatas by Amy Beach and Arthur Foote have been recorded multiple times and they do make their way around the concert venues. But these two sonatas have not been recorded before.”
Buckner referred to two pieces — Sonata in B Minor, Op. 4 by Rubin Goldmark (1872-1936) and Sonata in F Major by Alexander Reinagle (1756-1809) — music he recorded with Ting-Lan Chen, professor of violin at UNK. Albany Records, a classical music company devoted to recording music by American composers, released a CD called “American Violin Sonatas” featuring Buckner and Chen performing these two obscure American compositions.
Buckner described the Goldmark sonata as an “unknown work.”
“The Reinagle piece is certainly known about, but because it was lacking a violin part, is never performed,” he said. “Together with the Beach and Foote sonatas, this does represent the totality of American violin sonatas before 1900. Of course, after 1900 there are multiple examples, starting off with four sonatas by Charles Ives and then working forward to a sonata by Aaron Copland.”
Buckner researched the music of Reinagle during a sabbatical in 2015.
“The sonata was composed in 1790 in Philadelphia,” he said. “It has always existed as a work for piano and ‘accompanying instrument to the piano.’ The suspicion is that this was a work written for violin as the accompanying instrument because the composer has a history of writing for this pairing.”
Buckner calls Reinagle’s sonata as a first generation of American concert music.
“The violin part was either lost or never notated,” he said.
As part of his work during his sabbatical, Buckner set out to “finish” the score by writing the violin part in an appropriate style that reflected music of that period.
“I did that in 2015 and we had talked about recording it at some convenient point in time,” Buckner said. “The piece by Goldmark, which is a big violin sonata of about half an hour, had never been recorded before. That proved to be the opportunity to record the other piece as well because both pieces fit nicely on a recording — a side A and a side B, so to speak.”
Buckner and Chen performed the two pieces in concert several times during the next several years before starting the recording process in 2018.
“There were a lot of ‘takes’ to find the juiciest bits,” Buckner said. “Fortunately we didn’t have to do much patching. We had some good long stretches of music. And then the editor spliced it all together. This is the fairly standard process for making a musical recording.”
Chen prepared for the recording by adjusting to the acoustics of Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Springfield, Ill. The pair recorded the music at the center, a state-of-the-art concert hall with recording capabilities. They worked with Rick Scholwin, the former audio director at the University of Nebraska at Kearney who now works at the Krannert Center.
“The three movements of the Goldmark piece are very textural and thick,” Chen said. “I remember when performing it that the textures felt so thick they seemed orchestral to me. I had to be aware so that the violin part didn’t get swallowed, I had to make sure that it got heard. The second movement is gorgeous and the third movement is quite adventurous.”
Although they had the luxury of recording the music as many times as necessary to get the correct sound, Buckner still found the recording process stressful.
“The process of recording is usually a fairly nervewracking one,” he said. “With no one in the audience, there is no pressure from that; but while recording you are constantly aware that you are putting something down that may well be scrutinized, over repeated listenings. The psychology is rather different and it’s hard to ignore that when you’re in the process of recording.”
Once they finished with the recording, the editing process presented additional choices.
“If there’s more than one person involved, the process of editing is more complicated,” Buckner said. “There is a certain degree of negotiation that happens. Which part is each person’s favorite take — and for what reason. There is a lot of weighing and balancing that goes into the process.”
After five years of work, the pair feel that they have added something important to the musical literature of American music before the 20th century.
