UNK’s Buckner, Chen record Goldmark and Reinagle sonatas

Buckner researched the music of Reinagle during a sabbatical in 2015.

“The sonata was composed in 1790 in Philadelphia,” he said. “It has always existed as a work for piano and ‘accompanying instrument to the piano.’ The suspicion is that this was a work written for violin as the accompanying instrument because the composer has a history of writing for this pairing.”

Buckner calls Reinagle’s sonata as a first generation of American concert music.

“The violin part was either lost or never notated,” he said.

As part of his work during his sabbatical, Buckner set out to “finish” the score by writing the violin part in an appropriate style that reflected music of that period.

“I did that in 2015 and we had talked about recording it at some convenient point in time,” Buckner said. “The piece by Goldmark, which is a big violin sonata of about half an hour, had never been recorded before. That proved to be the opportunity to record the other piece as well because both pieces fit nicely on a recording — a side A and a side B, so to speak.”

Buckner and Chen performed the two pieces in concert several times during the next several years before starting the recording process in 2018.