The Talbott Brothers to livestream concert Sunday

KEARNEY — For a band that thrives on live shows, the pandemic shutdowns hit The Talbott Brothers hard.
“This has been an interesting thing to figure out,” said Nick Talbott, who fronts the band with his brother Tyler Talbott. “A lot of our fans know us to be a band that plays 150 to 200 shows a year. When everything came to a halt this year, we struggled through a bit, trying to find a sense of routine and normalcy.”
Like everyone else, Nick and Tyler stayed close to “home.”
“We manifested a lot of that time and energy into writing, creating new music and just being home with family,” Nick said. “It was good for us, personally, to slow down and take some time. We’re excited to share some new music and be able to still connect with people on social media, create videos and do those kinds of things that are interactive.”
Nick believes that his fans miss the interaction as much as The Talbott Brothers do.
“Live music is such a communal thing,” he added. “It’s kinda tough to not be able to do it.”
To bridge that gap, The Talbott Brothers will present a livestream concert at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for the online show are $10. For more information visit TheTalbottBrothers.com.
The online concert replaces a three-show gig Nick and Tyler booked at The Lark in Hastings.
“We were really sad about canceling those shows,” Nick said. “It’s better to put everybody’s health and safety first before our selfish desire to just play music. This was the last show we had booked for the year. We’ve pretty much been off the road since March.”
The Talbott Brothers plan to perform music from “Ghost Talker,” the duo’s latest collection of music, along with songs from “Gray,” their 2017 album, and even a few Christmas tunes.
Originally from Imperial, the brothers moved to Portland, Oregon, several years ago. They still keep strong ties to Nebraska, traveling here to visit family members for Thanksgiving.
“We split our time between Portland and Nebraska,” Nick said. “The studio we work with is in Portland. Being back home with family in Nebraska has been good, too.”
The shutdowns during the past nine months allowed Nick a chance to slow down and explore new ways of making music.
“It has caused us to do a lot more sound exploration,” he said. “We’ve been experimenting with sound replacement and more things that are online and technologically synthesized. We’ll always have acoustic guitar at the base of what we do, but since we’ve been doing things remotely with our producer in Portland, we’ve had fun playing around with some different sounds.”
Nick uses the word “introspective” when he talks about writing songs.
“We’ve been reflecting on this time,” he noted, “but if you’re asking if the next record is going to be all quarantine material, no, it’s not.”
Nick said he spent time doing the little things he normally had to cram into the spare moments of the day.
“Before, I was constantly on the go,” he said. “So when I was home, I neglected the little things that I really should be doing but I was too tired to do. I just want time to relax.”
He’s taken time to walk his dog.
“You find yourself doing this seemingly normal things that cause you to think differently,” Nick said. “In a way it’s been a challenge, but in another way it’s been good.”
And a performance like the online concert allows fans from many places to gather, virtually, to listen to the music of The Talbott Brothers.
“It’s been really cool to see the back end of it,” Nick said about the online show. “Looking at where the ticket purchases are populating; they’re all over the place. Normally we would have tried to hit all of those places in a year but now we’re doing it in a night.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!