The Talbott Brothers to livestream concert Sunday

Nick uses the word “introspective” when he talks about writing songs.

“We’ve been reflecting on this time,” he noted, “but if you’re asking if the next record is going to be all quarantine material, no, it’s not.”

Nick said he spent time doing the little things he normally had to cram into the spare moments of the day.

“Before, I was constantly on the go,” he said. “So when I was home, I neglected the little things that I really should be doing but I was too tired to do. I just want time to relax.”

He’s taken time to walk his dog.

“You find yourself doing this seemingly normal things that cause you to think differently,” Nick said. “In a way it’s been a challenge, but in another way it’s been good.”

And a performance like the online concert allows fans from many places to gather, virtually, to listen to the music of The Talbott Brothers.

“It’s been really cool to see the back end of it,” Nick said about the online show. “Looking at where the ticket purchases are populating; they’re all over the place. Normally we would have tried to hit all of those places in a year but now we’re doing it in a night.”