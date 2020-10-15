The Sheila Greenland bringing 'a little bit of everything' to Joe’s Honky Tonk

KEARNEY — Before the pandemic shutdowns, Sheila Greenland and her band performed so often they skip rehearsing.

“Now we’re rehearsing a little bit,” she confessed. “We’ve had a few shows but I’ve taken the time to do a total overhaul on our set list. I have another female singer and a couple males who sing, too, so we have a lot of duets and a lot of variety.”

The Sheila Greenland band plays original and cover tunes including music by Journey, Taylor Swift, Lady Antebellum, Bruno Mars and Aerosmith. She talked about her band from her home in Arcadia where she was dog sitting. She ordered the dogs out of her bedroom before continuing the conversation.

“We play a little bit of everything, even some Top-40 stuff,” Greenland said. “I was excited because somebody who recently joined our band said that he had turned down offers to play country before but loved our set list. He said that he loved what we play and he found it exciting. That’s nice to hear because I try to make our music interesting.”

Fans of Greenland’s band can hear her perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Joe’s Honky Tonk, 2023 First Ave.

For the past six months, Greenland avoided playing for large groups. She has played some private parties.