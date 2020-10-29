Shockitanos win first place in International Songwriting Competition for Americana/country music

“It’s about my dad,” she said. “My dad passed away from leukemia when I was 5 years old. The first verse is about actual things I remember my dad saying about me and about the things we would do. The verses that follow are all what I speculate what he would have said to me in different phases of my life.”

The song helped Diane come to terms with her relationship with her father — and how that relationship could have matured during the years.

“Mike had some musical ideas for the song,” she said. “The main hook of the song was one he had running through his head for about 30 to 40 years.”

“I’ve had music inside of me that I really haven’t done much with for many, many years,” Mike noted. “I don’t write lyrics. I’m not good at that. It’s hard for me to complete anything unless I just want to write instrumentals my whole life. In meeting Diane, before we were even married, we wrote our first song together. We just needed each other.”

Diane recognizes the shorthand they have created between each other.