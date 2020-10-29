Shockitanos win first place in International Songwriting Competition for Americana/country music

KEARNEY — After entering the International Songwriting Competition, Mike Sciachitano got on with life and basically forgot about his entry.
“In January I entered one of our songs off our first CD, which we released in December,” Mike said. “I was searching around on my computer and I found this contest. I thought I would just enter one of our songs called ‘Make It Sweet.’ I entered it and just forgot about it. It wasn’t really on my radar.”
Mike performs and writes music with his wife, Diane Sciachitano, in Kearney as The Shockitanos.
“We had basically forgotten that we entered the contest at all,” Diane said. “Mike got an email that said, ‘Congratulations, you won first place in Americana/Country.’”
At first it sounded like a scam until Mike remembered entering the contest. Next he received a congratulatory phone call from the organizer of the contest. Judges of the contest include well-known artists like Nancy Wilson from Heart, Tom Waits, members of Coldplay and Tanya Tucker.
“Different judges judged each category,” Mike said. “We got to find out who our judge was and to see our score and our critique. It’s really kind of neat.”
Although both Mike and Diane have been making music for years, winning the International Songwriting Competition means a great deal.
“It’s really the first time our music has gotten some attention beyond Nebraska,” Diane said. “That was exciting. Our judge, in our category, is from New York. She’s been on the charts and written for movies and won a lot of awards. You can imagine how that makes you want to go to the next step because somebody beyond your little borders is hearing your music and liking it.”
Diane and Mike both consider the award as an affirmation of their musical efforts.
“We love people to enjoy our music,” Mike said. “It’s not to take anything away from our friends. Here, locally, they’ve been so supportive. That’s wonderful. But as a songwriter, to get that validation that you’re doing something broader, something that people outside of Kearney, Nebraska, enjoy. That’s a neat thing.”
The winners of the competition received prizes but Mike looks beyond that to the bigger picture.
The annual contest provides an opportunity for both aspiring and established songwriters to have their songs heard in a professional, international arena. It also seeks to nurture the musical talent of songwriters on all levels and promote excellence in the art of songwriting. There are 23 categories in the competition.
Diane wrote the lyrics to “Make It Sweet.” She describes it as a therapeutic song.
“It’s about my dad,” she said. “My dad passed away from leukemia when I was 5 years old. The first verse is about actual things I remember my dad saying about me and about the things we would do. The verses that follow are all what I speculate what he would have said to me in different phases of my life.”
The song helped Diane come to terms with her relationship with her father — and how that relationship could have matured during the years.
“Mike had some musical ideas for the song,” she said. “The main hook of the song was one he had running through his head for about 30 to 40 years.”
“I’ve had music inside of me that I really haven’t done much with for many, many years,” Mike noted. “I don’t write lyrics. I’m not good at that. It’s hard for me to complete anything unless I just want to write instrumentals my whole life. In meeting Diane, before we were even married, we wrote our first song together. We just needed each other.”
Diane recognizes the shorthand they have created between each other.
She said, “Now we know each other’s languages. Verses and choruses and tags — we can sit and have a conversation in our language that no one else would understand. Now it helps us work out the layout of a song. If we disagree, we work it out until we are both happy. It’s not easy; it takes time.”
“We butt heads plenty of times,” Mike said. “But we don’t go to bed angry.”
“And by the end,” Diane said, “we’re always both glad that one of us compromised.”
As a songwriting team, they sometimes begin with a musical idea from Diane. In that situation, Mike adds chord structures to the music.
“There’s some overlap,” he said. “Sometimes she’ll have the melody, which is the core of the music. All I do is find some nice chords and arrange it so it works. Other times, like ‘Make It Sweet,’ it’s just her lyrics and her story about her father. And then sometimes I have music that is done and finished and I just hand that to her and say, ‘Put words to it.’ We just do whatever it takes.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!