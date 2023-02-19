KEARNEY – It’s all gravy, baby.

American rapper, song writer and social media sensation Yung Gravy is coming to Kearney.

One of the most in-demand acts for colleges across the country, Yung Gravy is headlining this spring’s concert at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Yung Gravy will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 27 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center. Tickets are $35, $45 and $55 plus fees. Tickets, which include general admission and reserve seating, go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at www.unk.edu/gravy or by calling 308-865-1563.

The details What: Yung Gravy headlines UNK spring concert Date: April 27 Time: 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.) Place: Health & Sports Center, University of Nebraska at Kearney Tickets: Reserved tickets $35, $45, $55 plus fees On Sale: www.unk/gravy or 308-865-1563

The concert is organized and sponsored by UNK’s Loper Programming and Activities Council.

Yung Gravy’s musical style is a blend of hip-hop, funk and modern trap with themes inspired by the soul and oldies movements of the 1950s through 1980s, giving him a unique sound in the rap community. For example, his platinum breakout hit “Mr. Clean” samples the popular 1954 song “Mr. Sandman” by The Chordettes. His first Billboard Hot 100 single “Betty (Get Money)” samples Rick Astley’s 1988 smash “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Yung Gravy’s accolades include two platinum and five gold singles, and he recently performed sold-out tours in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

His 2019 debut album “Sensational” crashed the Top 5 of the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart and featured the singles “Whip a Tesla” and “1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot.”

Yung Gravy’s latest album “Marvelous” was released in October 2022 and features the singles “C’est La Vie” and “Dancing in the Rain” along with “Betty.” He is also known for his successful hits “Oops!” and “Welcome to Chilis.”

Los Angeles rapper and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native Chevy Woods will open for Yung Gravy. Woods is Wiz Khalifa’s hype man and has performed and collaborated with Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, ASAP MOB, Pro Era and other well-known artists. He released his debut album “Since Birth” in 2020.