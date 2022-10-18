Offutt Brass will perform in Kearney

KEARNEY — Members of the Offutt Brass like to start with a fanfare and then proceed into several pieces by American composers.

“Including a march,” Staff Sargent Daniel Phrower, spokesman for the ensemble, said from his office at Offutt Air Force Base where the Offutt Brass is stationed. “We are focusing on American composers this time. We have something from Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copeland, Henry Fillmore and Eric Ewazen, a composer who isn’t as well known. He’s a composition professor at the Julliard School. He does some great stuff.”

On the jazz side, audiences can expect to hear selections from Duke Ellington.

Offutt Brass consists of two trumpets, a French horn, trombone, tuba and a percussionist.

Taking music created for a full band and arranging it for a quintet can present a challenge.

“A lot of these pieces are transcribed from band or orchestra pieces down to a brass quintet setting,” Phrower said. “Those transcriptions are a little more tricky to pull off as a brass quintet, but I think we do a good job.”

Some of the songs performed by the ensemble were written specifically for brass quintet. Ewazen wrote the piece selected by Offutt Brass for a quintet.

“Several on the second half of the program, including a piece I wrote about the Pony Express Trail, were created for a quintet,” Phrower said.

Offutt Brass will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Fine Arts Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission to the event is free.

The ensemble will perform additional concerts in Nebraska:

 Wednesday — 7 p.m. – Central City High School Performing Arts Center at 1510 28th St., Central City

 Friday — 7 p.m. – St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 312 S. Saunders Ave, Sutton

 Saturday — 7 p.m. – Aurora United Methodist Church, 1104 A St., Aurora

 Sunday — 2:30 p.m. – Wood River Rural High School, 13800 W. Wood River Rd., Wood River

Admission to all the performances is free.

The mission of the tour goes farther than just providing entertainment.

Phrower said, “Of course we try to entertain the people, but in so doing, we want to inspire audiences and install some patriotism. There’s a recruiting aspect to it, too, but we’re not out blatantly recruiting. There is that exposure that often gets young people excited.”

The concerts also honor those who have served in the military.

“We honor those who have gone before,” Phrower said. “The second half of the concerts focuses a lot on things like the Pony Express Trail. It commemorates some American history, we play music dedicated to veterans and to those who have given their ultimate sacrifice, giving their lives to their country.”

Each of the branches of the armed services will be honored with their separate songs.

As a composer, Phrower often works to express an idea — like the Pony Express — in an instrumental song.

“Take a film score for example,” he said. “Take someone like John Williams who might be assigned to write music for a certain scene. He has to capture that mood, the essence of that scene. That’s what I do in my music, too.”

Phrower used cowboy references in the music and even quoted the motif from Elmer Bernstein’s score for the 1960 film, “The Magnificent Seven.”

“I threw those in there and it just feels like a western cowboy movie,” Phrower said. “I used wood blocks, too, but they’re not rhythmically ‘horsey,’ they just have the illusion to a horse galloping across the country. It’s sort of a concerto for wood blocks and brass quintet.”

When it comes to passing along his experiences to music students, Phrower, who plays the trumpet, has one suggestion — relax.

“There is one thing that if I could instill it in every student it would be relaxation,” he said. “If you’re relaxed, everything is easier. I’d say that 99 percent of all trumpet players, including college music majors and even some professionals, play with way too much tension. They work way too hard. Hopefully we won’t work too hard and we’ll put on a good show.”