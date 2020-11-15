Nebraska Brass putting their gigs online

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Brass started sharing music in 1987 with the goal of preserving the great American tradition of brass music.

The group will perform a series of free online concerts starting with “A Trip to the Zoo” at 3 p.m. Sunday, live from Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Lincoln. The program features Camille Saint-Saëns’s 1886 suite “The Carnival of the Animals” arranged for brass quintet.

For more than three decades, members of the Nebraska Brass have presented five series of concerts yearly throughout the state. Led by Dean Haist, the group also has performed with larger ensembles such as Omaha Symphony Orchestra, Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, Nebraska Jazz Orchestra, Dallas Symphony, Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Mannheim Steamroller.

In June, after three months of inactivity because of the pandemic shutdowns, Haist spoke about a planned online concert at the Lied Center in Lincoln.

“The last gig I played was with Nebraska Brass on March 8 in Aurora,” Haist said. “I haven’t performed with any other musicians for three months, which is unheard of in my career. We’re a bit anxious on our end because we have to social distance for this. We have to be at least 6 feet apart.”