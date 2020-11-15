Nebraska Brass putting their gigs online

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Brass started sharing music in 1987 with the goal of preserving the great American tradition of brass music.
The group will perform a series of free online concerts starting with “A Trip to the Zoo” at 3 p.m. Sunday, live from Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Lincoln. The program features Camille Saint-Saëns’s 1886 suite “The Carnival of the Animals” arranged for brass quintet.
For more than three decades, members of the Nebraska Brass have presented five series of concerts yearly throughout the state. Led by Dean Haist, the group also has performed with larger ensembles such as Omaha Symphony Orchestra, Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, Nebraska Jazz Orchestra, Dallas Symphony, Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Mannheim Steamroller.
In June, after three months of inactivity because of the pandemic shutdowns, Haist spoke about a planned online concert at the Lied Center in Lincoln.
“The last gig I played was with Nebraska Brass on March 8 in Aurora,” Haist said. “I haven’t performed with any other musicians for three months, which is unheard of in my career. We’re a bit anxious on our end because we have to social distance for this. We have to be at least 6 feet apart.”
The online performance went well enough that Haist created an entire season of online concerts. Fans of brass quintet music can enjoy the free concerts through June. The schedule includes:
- Sunday — “Trip to the Zoo” from Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
- Dec. 20 — A Nebraska Brass Christmas featuring holiday favorites from Saint Paul United Methodist Church
- Jan. 31 — Nebraska Brass & Friends with percussionist Bob Snider from Sheridan Lutheran Church
- March 7 — Brassissimo featuring great works for brass quintet from Christ United Methodist
- April 18 — All-American Pops, a salute to American music from Vine Congregational Church
- June 13 — Summertime with seasonal selections to start summer from First United Methodist Church
All performances begin at 3 p.m. and can be access at facebook.com/nebraskabrass. For more information visit ArtsIncorporated.org or call 402-477-7899. Patrons to wish to donate to Nebraska Brass can do so from the group’s webpage using PayPal or by sending a check to Nebraska Brass, 315 S. 19th St. Suite 110, Lincoln, NE 68508.
