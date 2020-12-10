Nebraska Brass going live for holiday concert Dec. 20

KEARNEY — For anyone looking for holiday music, live performances might be difficult to find.

The Nebraska Brass will celebrate the season with a free online performance at 3 p.m. Dec. 20 on the group’s Facebook page, streaming from St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lincoln. “Traditional Holiday Favorites,” will include songs like:

“Joy to the World”

“In the Bleak Midwinter”

“I Saw Three Ships”

“Christmastime is Here”

The concert also will feature a new arrangement of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” by Nebraska Brass horn player Ric Ricker. Additional personnel are Dean Haist and Brad Obbink, trumpet; Mark Mendell, trombone; and Nancy Vogt, tuba.

In a previous interview, Haist, one of the founders of the group, talked about how Nebraska Brass presents a concert of holiday music.

“We talk a little between each of the pieces of music to help familiarize the audience with what we’re doing,” he said. “We hope to make it a little bit more personal, so they get a chance to hear each of us speak. We don’t just talk about the music.”