Nebraska Brass going live for holiday concert Dec. 20

KEARNEY — For anyone looking for holiday music, live performances might be difficult to find.
The Nebraska Brass will celebrate the season with a free online performance at 3 p.m. Dec. 20 on the group’s Facebook page, streaming from St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lincoln. “Traditional Holiday Favorites,” will include songs like:
“Joy to the World”
“In the Bleak Midwinter”
“I Saw Three Ships”
“Christmastime is Here”
The concert also will feature a new arrangement of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” by Nebraska Brass horn player Ric Ricker. Additional personnel are Dean Haist and Brad Obbink, trumpet; Mark Mendell, trombone; and Nancy Vogt, tuba.
In a previous interview, Haist, one of the founders of the group, talked about how Nebraska Brass presents a concert of holiday music.
“We talk a little between each of the pieces of music to help familiarize the audience with what we’re doing,” he said. “We hope to make it a little bit more personal, so they get a chance to hear each of us speak. We don’t just talk about the music.”
The concert features mostly familiar holiday songs.
“These are fun pieces,” Haist said. “It’s serious work but each of the pieces are very short.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!