'Music and Christmas just go together': Shockitanos do Christmas music their way in new albu

“Sometimes you start out doing a song in one direction and by the end of it, it turns out totally different,” Mike said. “We had a couple songs like that. One, in particular, ‘The First Noel,’ wound up being partially an instrumental and then we added vocals on the chorus. It’s kind of a duet where I speak my part on the guitar and then Diane sings her part.”

They originally planned to use vocals throughout the song.

“We ran into some technical issues while recording it,” Mike said. “And it just wasn’t working. We re-recorded some parts and then started over from scratch.”

Diane considers the new direction of the piece of music as a creative way of problem solving.

“The feedback we’ve heard from people and music bloggers is that they like it because nobody else has done it that way,” she said.

For Mike, he fell back on something he knew best: playing the guitar.

“I’m a guitar player before I’m a singer,” he said. “I sing out of necessity but I’m a guitar player first.”

When it comes to the original music on the album, Diane took inspiration for “Nativity Scene (Where Is Jesus?)” from an event that happened in Broken Bow.