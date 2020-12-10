'Music and Christmas just go together': Shockitanos do Christmas music their way in new albu

KEARNEY — For many people, the idea of Christmas gets expressed best with music.
“The whole idea of this album is to have a feeling of nostalgia and to stir up memories that music can bring,” said Diane Sciachitano. “The songs we chose were ones that conjured up good memories for Mike and I — like songs from a music program when we were kids or our favorite Christmas program that was on TV once a year. Music and Christmas just go together.”
Her husband, Mike Sciachitano, originated the idea of creating a Christmas album. He drew ideas for the songs from the music he heard, as a child, during the Christmas season.
“Christmas music is a big deal for a lot of people,” he said. “It’s the only genre of music that’s only played for a month each year. Who listens to Christmas music in July?”
Diane and Mike not only listened to holiday music in July, they began working on “Back Home for Christmas” nine months before Christmas.
“We first had the idea of this album in March,” Mike said. “We’ve been listening and recording all through the hot months of the year. It’s 98 degrees outside and we’re singing about sleigh bells. It’s kind of a neat thing.”
Diane and Mike, who record and perform as The Shockitanos, released their “Back Home for Christmas” EP in November. The album contains six selections, two of them are originally written and produced by the duo.
“We were halfway through another album when this coronavirus stuff hit,” Diane said.
The Shockitanos, who work in their own private recording studio, put that project on hold and started working on “Back Home for Christmas.”
“We thought we would just do this through the summer,” Mike said. “I thought we could get this out in a timely matter and then release it in the fall. So we did it.”
Diane wanted a project to highlight the good things in her life.
“It was just intended to brighten peoples’ moods, bring back good memories and focus on positive things instead of all of the negative things going on in the world,” Diane noted. “We’ve already gotten some good results and feedback from people who have heard the album. It seems to be working. Our plan to make people happy is working.”
Diane considered the project as a “labor of love.” The Shockitanos picked music to focus on faith, family and friends during a time when many musicians had no outlet for creativity.
“I felt so lucky and blessed to have this project to work on,” Mike said. “It’s very therapeutic for us to be able to record this music in our own home. We don’t have to go to a recording studio.”
As with most projects, some of the music changed as Diane and Mike worked on the album.
“Sometimes you start out doing a song in one direction and by the end of it, it turns out totally different,” Mike said. “We had a couple songs like that. One, in particular, ‘The First Noel,’ wound up being partially an instrumental and then we added vocals on the chorus. It’s kind of a duet where I speak my part on the guitar and then Diane sings her part.”
They originally planned to use vocals throughout the song.
“We ran into some technical issues while recording it,” Mike said. “And it just wasn’t working. We re-recorded some parts and then started over from scratch.”
Diane considers the new direction of the piece of music as a creative way of problem solving.
“The feedback we’ve heard from people and music bloggers is that they like it because nobody else has done it that way,” she said.
For Mike, he fell back on something he knew best: playing the guitar.
“I’m a guitar player before I’m a singer,” he said. “I sing out of necessity but I’m a guitar player first.”
When it comes to the original music on the album, Diane took inspiration for “Nativity Scene (Where Is Jesus?)” from an event that happened in Broken Bow.
“That song has a neat message,” she said. “The City of Broken Bow was getting rid of its beautiful, full-sized Nativity scene. They didn’t want to put it up, they didn’t want to store it anymore and they didn’t want to mess with it. So the city put it up for sale. I was inspired to write this song because that’s kind of a trend. We’re going away from our Christian-based story of what Christmas is and leaning towards Santa Claus.”
Both Diane and Mike are pleased about the reception of “Back Home for Christmas.” Several Nebraska radio stations are putting the songs in rotation and The Shockitanos’ album will be featured in a podcast.
