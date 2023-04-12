The Museum of Nebraska Art will host The Art of Jazz, with Humanities Nebraska speaker Randall Snyder, on Tuesday, April 25 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.

The event will be held in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month. Snyder is an accomplished composer, jazz musician and college professor, MONA said in a release.

During his program, And All That Jazz, Snyder takes the audience on a musical journey through the development of American jazz from the late nineteenth century to the present with special emphasis on its African American origins and the stylistic idioms of individual performers, the release said. Incorporated into his program are images, historic recordings and live demonstrations.

Also on view at Merryman, MONA’s ARTreach exhibition On the Beat: John Philip Falter’s Jazz from Life featuring portraits of American jazz musicians.

The Art of Jazz will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The Merryman Performing Arts Center is located at 225 W. 22nd St. in Kearney.

The event is free and open to the public.

Humanities Nebraska provides major funding for this program. HN receives support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Nebraska State Legislature, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and private donations.