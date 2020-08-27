Local artist DJ Bridwell Band signs record deal

KEARNEY — Most musicians enjoy talking about the musical side of their careers. Although DJ Bridwell fits into that category, he traveled to Kearney from his home in Superior south of Hastings on Friday to talk about the business side — and sign a record deal later in the day in Lexington.
“We’ve been working on this deal for a couple months,” he said of his collaboration with Third & James Records. “They reached out to me in connection with the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards, which we’ve been to for the last three years. Somebody directed them to our music and we linked up.”
Bridwell describes Third & James Records as a developmental label. The Denver-based company features a roster of artists throughout the nation.
“This is a pretty big opportunity for us,” Bridwell said. “We’ll be able to take that next step from a regional artist to a more national stage.”
Bridwell frequently performs with his band in central Nebraska, Kansas, South Dakota and Colorado. The songwriter feels that signing with Third & James will help him with distribution, honing his sound and creating professional recordings.
He grew up in Guide Rock near the Kansas border into a family with musical ties. Several of his relatives worked in the music business. Bridwell shied away from music, almost failing choir and band classes in high school. Instead of music, he expressed himself artistically by writing poetry.
At age 20, Bridwell began dabbling in music, playing drums in a garage band and then taking up the bass in a heavy metal cover group. After that he stayed away from the stage for a decade before starting the DJ Bridwell Band in 2012.
Signing a deal with Third & James allows Bridwell to work in state-of-the-art studios.
“They’ll help me as far as studio time goes, making sure we have quality music released in a timely fashion, versus just using local studios, which is an extreme expense on our part. Part of the signing side of it is that they are fronting the cost of the studio to us, and then distributing the music nationwide.”
When it comes to artistic freedom, Bridwell said he will look to the company for guidance but the key word of the relationship is “developmental.”
“If there’s help that I need in a certain spot, they will provide that help,” he said. “There are vocal coaches at our disposal. There is a team of guys that just work for our band, from the label side of it, helping us to get to that next level.”
That includes promotion.
“They’ll take all the publicity we’ve gotten and go to MusicRow radio and throw our music in front of people and say, hey, everybody in the Midwest is talking about this group,” Bridwell said.
Signing with more conventional record labels often comes with conditions.
“When you think about a major record label versus a developmental label, a major label will loan you millions of dollars and tell you that you have to record two albums out of this, buy a tour bus, hire musicians, buy merch and basically pay for all your hotels while on tour,” Bridwell said. “From a developmental side of it, instead of me getting cold, hard cash in hand, they’re doing all this to help market us, help market them and bring us both up. Ultimately it’s a high-risk move on their part but it has the potential for high rewards.”
When it comes to success, Bridwell has trouble defining what it means to be far enough along in his career.
“I don’t think there is a ‘far enough,’” he said. “I’m not good at defining success because with me it’s a work ethic deal. I want to make sure that I leave it all out on the table wherever I go, 100 percent of the time. Are we successful now? I’d say we’re mildly successful. Landing this deal feels like we win, but it’s just the beginning.”
In regard to his songwriting, Bridwell sees a change there, too.
“You get harder on yourself as time goes by,” he said. “The songwriting gets more meticulous.”
While he understands the necessity of creating high-quality recordings in the studio, Bridwell’s first love is the stage.
“Performing is the ultimate goal,” he said. “I absolutely love songwriting but I’m getting to the point where, like I said, I’m meticulous about what I put down on paper. I used to be able to write five songs every couple months. Now it’s dwindled down to a good song every five or six months.”
Another force that shaped his music — his hometown of Guide Rock, population 225.
“Growing up in a small town, you get an appreciation for life,” he said. “I have a lot of friends in Omaha and Lincoln who are in bands. Bands are such a dime-a-dozen deal that it doesn’t really matter. But for us, stepping out of a town with a population of 200 and playing before a crowd of 2,000 to 5,000 people, well, that’s not how I grew up. My appreciation level is a little different than other musicians. Its certainly a motivation for me.”
