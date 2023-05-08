KEARNEY — Classical music fans can expect to hear several favorites during the next Kearney Symphony Orchestra performance.

“They are going to hear three of the most beloved pieces of orchestral music,” said Alison Gaines, director and conductor of the symphony. “There is a piece by Sibelius, ‘Finlandia,’ which is a short tone poem. Then we have the concerto/aria competition winner, Oscar Erives, playing the first movement of the Grieg piano concerto. The second half of the concert features Mussorgsky’s ‘Pictures at an Exhibition.’ You certainly can’t get any better than that.”

Gaines believes that the three pieces of music on the program found a home in the symphonic repertoire because audiences enjoy the music and the music uses the orchestra in a powerful way.

“I feel that these pieces are popular for really good reasons,” she said. “It’s so great to be able to put together a really big orchestra again. Post pandemic, instead of eight woodwind players, we have 12. Instead of two trumpets, we have three.”

More performers end up creating a bigger sound.

“What really sticks out to me is the ability to program big works again,” Gaines said. “And the orchestra is loving it.”

Kearney Symphony Orchestra will perform its final concert of the season, “Revisiting Masterworks,” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fine Arts Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

Tickets are $13.

Jean Sibelius began writing “Finlandia” in 1899 and finished it a year later. Because of Russian oppression in his native Finland, the composer used various titles to disguise the true nature of the music. Sibelius wanted to create a piece of patriotic music that spoke of the struggle of the Finish people.

The Scandinavian country became part of the Russian Empire in 1809 until it gained its independence in 1917. Sibelius used other titles for his most famous piece, including “Happy Feelings at the Awakening of Finnish Spring” and “A Scandinavian Choral March.”

“The piece opens with this really massive, ponderous, dramatic brass opening,” Gains said. “It’s very slow. There’s something about it that when people hear that opening, they say, ‘Oh, man, I can just see this harsh winter and a Finish landscape. By the end of it, it gets to that rousing melody. It’s understated, yet inspiring at the same time.”

Later in the piece, Sibelius returns to some of the themes he stated in the introduction.

“At the end it transforms into this really inspiring and heroic-sounding work,” Gaines noted.

The first movement of Edvard Grieg’s piano concerto, written in 1868, famously begins with a timpani roll. The composer wrote it when he was only 24 years old. It is the only concerto he completed before he died in 1907.

“It’s one of the favorite piano concertos, not only for audiences but for pianists, too,” Gaines said. “They love to play it. Grieg was a Romantic Period composer. He was from Norway and one of those nationalists, one of those composers who wanted to write things that reflected their culture.”

Although Gaines has performed the bass parts of “Pictures at an Exhibition,” this will be the first time she has conducted the score.

“I’ve played it more times than I can count, but I am so excited to finally get to conduct this piece,” she said. “Mussorgsky actually wrote the piece for piano. He wrote it for a friend of his who was an artist. His friend passed away and Mussorgsky went to a posthumous exhibition of his friend’s work.”

Modest Mussorgsky created “Pictures at an Exhibition” in 1874 to honor his friend, visual artist Viktor Hartmann. It consists of 10 movements. In 1922, Maurice Ravel adapted the work for orchestra.

Gaines understands how listening to each of the movements can create a sense of continuity, as intended by the composer.

“There are themes and pitch collections in the pieces that carry you,” Gaines said. “You hear similarities between movements. In a way, there’s nothing wrong with listening to the movements individually in the same way that you can look at a Van Gogh painting and know it is Van Gogh.”

Gaines has seen some of the paintings that the Mussorgsky used for inspiration.

“There is such vivid imagery in it, even though some of the images are bizarre,” she said. “The translation for one of the movements is ‘The Hut on Fowl’s Legs.’ The drawings are not that interesting. The music written for the exhibit is much more interesting than the drawings. It’s literally a straw hut on giant chicken legs. The subtitle is ‘Baba Yaga,’ so it must mean ‘Where the Witch Lives.’ It’s a really trippy image.”

Another movement, “Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks,” shows chickens breaking out of their shells.

“You’d swear you can see them when you listen to the music,” Gaines said.

Audience members can learn more about the music at a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m., an hour before the start of the performance. Admission to the talk is included in the admission price of the concert.