Kearney Symphony Orchestra kicking off the holiday season with concert Tuesday

KEARNEY — Music often connects listeners to the traditions, moods and festivities of holidays.

Alison Gaines, director of the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, hopes to celebrate the upcoming holidays with a concert featuring music by Bach, Beethoven, Mozart as well as more modern composers like Scott Joplin and Edward Elgar.

“Holiday Kick-Off” acknowledges a variety of holidays — Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, Kwanzaa as well as Hanukkah.

“There really isn’t a big repertory of Thanksgiving music,” Gaines said. “Ralph Vaughan Williams has a piece for choir and orchestra called ‘Song of Thanksgiving,’ but Thanksgiving is a more recent holiday than Christmas. Christmas has had a lot of years to get some repertory going.”

The Kearney Symphony Orchestra usually presents a holiday concert between Thanksgiving and Christmas. This year, because of the COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions, Gaines decided to program a free livestreamed concert 10 days before Thanksgiving. The orchestra will present “Holiday Kick-Off” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. To access the video, visit unk.edu.