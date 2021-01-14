Jim Salestrom teaches kids about 'real deal' cowboy Buffalo Bill Cody through music

KEARNEY — Former Kearney resident Jim Salestrom presents his tribute to Buffalo Bill, as part of the 2021 National Western Stock Show in an online presentation.

Designed for children, the 27-minute video explores the life of William F. Cody (1846-1917) in music, images, photographs and interviews. Salestrom, who currently lives in Colorado, created the presentation as a way to preserve the legacy of Cody, someone Salestrom calls “our first superstar.”

In an interview with Steve Friesen, biographer of Cody, Salestrom asked about Buffalo Bill’s connection with the West and his Wild West Shows that toured the world in the 1880s.

“He grew up in that West that he portrayed in his Wild West Shows,” Friesen said in the interview with Salestrom. “He wasn’t just a celebrity and he wasn’t just a showman. He was the real deal, the genuine article. That’s one of the reasons why people went to the shows. They knew he was genuine and they knew that what they saw would be genuine as well.”

The tribute to Buffalo Bill features original music by Salestrom, a singer/songwriter who has worked, most notably, with John Denver and Dolly Parton.