Jerry Barlow showcases Celtic fingerstyle guitar with Christmas songs in '’Twas the Night'

KEARNEY — As a guitarist who specializes in Celtic fingerstyle music, Jerry Barlow connects with Christmas songs.
“A lot of the contemporary pop music, things like ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ and ‘White Christmas,’ doesn’t stick to the religious aspect of holiday,” he said in an interview from his home in Golden, Colorado. “And yet we certainly consider them Christmas music, all the same.”
Secular or sacred, both types of music celebrate Christmas. For Barlow, the musician recognizes the power of a Christmas carol, often composed hundreds of years ago.
“The Christmas carols are more of the religious type,” he said.
Barlow understands that a listener brings feelings, memories and emotions to a piece of music, something that adds dimension to the music, something beyond the control of the musician.
“And it can be what the listener deems to be secular or religious,” he said. “In my mind, the old carols, the ones coming out of the 1500s and 1600s, are speaking to the birth of the Christ child.”
Barlow’s album, “’Twas the Night,” features the song “What Child is This,” which uses the melody also known as “Greensleeves.” Richard Jones registered that piece of music at London Stationer’s Company in 1580. Musicologists trace another piece on Barlow’s album, “I Saw Three Ships (Come Sailing In),” to the 17th century.
“Because I play what’s called Celtic fingerstyle guitar, I looked for tunes that would lend themselves to that style, using that particular approach,” he said. “Just about all the old English Christmas carols are complemented with that style of Celtic textures. That’s what I was looking at; how could I Celtic-ize, if you will, these Christmas carols.”
Although Barlow lives in Colorado, he travels frequently and often performed at Kearney Public Library. His performance in March was canceled due to the pandemic closures. Barlow had several concerts scheduled in September but now is waiting for other venues to open again.
Throughout his catalog of music, Barlow seeks to connect audiences to his songs. His CD recordings feature extensive liner notes.
“The thing that fascinates me about the music I play, particularly when it’s old, is the story behind the music, where does the music come from?” he said. “Something I found interesting on ‘Good King Wenceslas’ is that he was a Bohemian monarch, a very benevolent figure who dressed in long red robes trimmed with white fur. On Christmas Eve he would go out amongst his subjects, particularly the poorer ones, and he would bring firewood, food and clothing.”
Barlow sees many parallels with our modern-day Santa Claus.
When it comes to the spirit of Christmas, Barlow understands that it works on many levels. In some respects the holiday sets aside time for religious contemplation as well as a chance to give to others.
“About two or three years ago, a couple of friends met with my wife and I for dinner on Christmas Eve,” he said. “Afterwards we decided to go out and see some Christmas lights. It was the coldest night of the year.”
Barlow, his wife and friends, stopped at a gas station and saw a young man in his early 20s pushing a grocery cart in the cold.
“The cart contained all of his worldly possessions,” Barlow said. “With him was a dog, shivering in the cold. The dog these kinds of little mittens on its paws. I walked by him to pay for the gas and I thought, well, I’ve got to do something.”
Barlow gave the man $20 and then talked with the others in the car about the man’s situation. They decided to all pitch in some money rented the man a motel room for five days.
“He suffered from Asperger’s syndrome and had a driver’s license with the name ‘Angel’ on it,” Barlow said. “And his dog’s name was Trouble. So on Christmas Eve, we crossed paths with a homeless young man and his dog: Angel and Trouble. I don’t know what that’s all about but it seemed like there were too many things there to ignore.”
Like the backstories of his music, Barlow adds texture to his art by adding stories of his life.
“Christmas can be so loaded with expectations,” he said. “If you try to keep up with those, you can miss what Christmas is really about.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!