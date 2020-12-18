Jerry Barlow showcases Celtic fingerstyle guitar with Christmas songs in '’Twas the Night'

“About two or three years ago, a couple of friends met with my wife and I for dinner on Christmas Eve,” he said. “Afterwards we decided to go out and see some Christmas lights. It was the coldest night of the year.”

Barlow, his wife and friends, stopped at a gas station and saw a young man in his early 20s pushing a grocery cart in the cold.

“The cart contained all of his worldly possessions,” Barlow said. “With him was a dog, shivering in the cold. The dog these kinds of little mittens on its paws. I walked by him to pay for the gas and I thought, well, I’ve got to do something.”

Barlow gave the man $20 and then talked with the others in the car about the man’s situation. They decided to all pitch in some money rented the man a motel room for five days.

“He suffered from Asperger’s syndrome and had a driver’s license with the name ‘Angel’ on it,” Barlow said. “And his dog’s name was Trouble. So on Christmas Eve, we crossed paths with a homeless young man and his dog: Angel and Trouble. I don’t know what that’s all about but it seemed like there were too many things there to ignore.”

Like the backstories of his music, Barlow adds texture to his art by adding stories of his life.